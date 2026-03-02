Wilmington District Leader Named 2025 Army Contracting Professional of the Year Following Historic Hurricane Response

Photo By Ernest Henry | Christopher S. Kay, deputy chief of contracting for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers...... read more read more Photo By Ernest Henry | Christopher S. Kay, deputy chief of contracting for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Wilmington District, receives the Army Acquisition Executive’s 2025 Contracting Professional of the Year Award during the Army Acquisition Awards Ceremony at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, March 4, 2026. Kay was recognized for his leadership overseeing more than $2.7 billion in contracting actions supporting Hurricane Helene disaster response and recovery operations in Western North Carolina. (U.S. Army photo) see less | View Image Page

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Wilmington District contracting leader has been named the 2025 Army Acquisition Executive’s Contracting Professional of the Year after overseeing one of the largest and most complex disaster contracting missions in Corps history.

Christopher S. Kay, known to many across the district by his call sign “PACMAN,” serves as deputy chief of contracting for the Wilmington District. He received the Army-level honor as part of the 2025 Army Acquisition Executive’s Excellence in Leadership Awards and will be formally recognized during a ceremony at the Pentagon on March 4, 2026.

The recognition follows his leadership during the Hurricane Helene recovery mission, where the district’s contracting team executed an unprecedented $2.7 billion in emergency contract actions supporting FEMA mission assignments.

“I’m extremely honored to represent all of the amazing work our team here in Wilmington did over 2024 and 2025,” Kay said. “This recognition reflects the dedication of our entire contracting team and the broader Corps team. I’m proud of what we accomplished for the mission and grateful to serve alongside professionals who consistently put the mission and the people we support first.”

In September 2024, Hurricane Helene devastated Western North Carolina, triggering more than 2,000 landslides, isolating communities across 40 counties and rendering drinking water unsafe for hundreds of thousands of residents. Within 72 hours of the federal disaster declaration, Wilmington District contracting professionals awarded their first emergency contracts.

Over the following months, the team executed more than $2.7 billion in contracts supporting debris removal, temporary public facilities, water management and infrastructure stabilization. Their efforts enabled removal of more than 7 million cubic yards of debris and restoration of potable water to more than 300,000 residents within two weeks.

John Mayo, chief of contracting for the Wilmington District, said Kay’s leadership was decisive during the historic 900 percent surge in contracting workload.

“Under the most extreme pressure, Chris ensured every one of the hundreds of contract awards we made was in perfect compliance with regulatory requirements,” Mayo said. “We completed that $2.7 billion response with zero audit findings, no delays and no cost overruns. That safeguarded the mission and ensured every action was legally and fiscally sound.”

Col. Brad Morgan, Wilmington District commander, said Kay’s recognition reflects both technical excellence and servant leadership.

“This award is a testament to Chris’s steady leadership under extraordinary conditions,” Morgan said. “He demonstrated disciplined execution, innovation under pressure and unwavering stewardship of taxpayer resources. His leadership directly enabled lifesaving mission outcomes for the people of North Carolina.”

Morgan added that the Army-level recognition highlights the depth of talent across the Wilmington District.

“Our contracting professionals are the operational link that turns plans and funding into results on the ground,” Morgan said. “Chris’s selection places him among the Army’s very best and showcases the caliber of professionals we have here in Wilmington.”