Securing the Mission: Fort Buchanan Strengthens Operational Security

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico– Soldiers and Army civilians from units and tenant organizations across the installation completed Operational Security (OPSEC) Level II training, March 4–5, at the Fort Buchanan Training Support Center.



The three-day course equipped participants with the skills and knowledge required to conduct OPSEC risk assessments and effectively implement unit-level OPSEC programs. The training also resulted in the installation OPSEC manager earning OPSEC Level III certification, enabling Fort Buchanan to conduct future Level II certifications locally and increasing the installation’s self-sufficiency in sustaining the program.



Gregorio H. Flores Jr., OPSEC training specialist and proponent from Fort Leavenworth, traveled to Puerto Rico to oversee the certification and instruction.



“We are here to certify the Fort Buchanan OPSEC manager as a Level III instructor and to conduct an OPSEC Level II course. Upon completion, students gain a solid understanding of OPSEC fundamentals and how to apply them within their organizations,” said Flores.



Flores emphasized the importance of disciplined information protection in today’s operational environment.



“With the complexity of today’s global security environment, our workforce and formations must remain vigilant and take appropriate measures to safeguard sensitive information,” he said.



Among the participants was Sgt. 1st Class José Nieves Colón, a military police noncommissioned officer assigned to the Provost Marshal Office, Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 1st Mission Support Command.



“This training enhances my ability to serve as the OPSEC coordinator for my unit. The course strengthened my readiness to perform my duties in support of the mission. I am grateful for the training and the support provided,” said Nieves Colón.



He added that the instructional approach, including breakout sessions and practical exercises, reinforced key concepts and improved overall understanding.



OPSEC is a shared responsibility among service members, Army civilians and families.

By building this OPSEC Training capacity locally, Fort Buchanan continues to enable warfighters across the region with the tools needed to protect the mission.



Fort Buchanan supports approximately 15,000 military personnel, including Active Duty, U.S. Army Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve and Navy Reserve members. The installation’s mission is to enable readiness and facilitate the deployment of forces anytime, anywhere.