U.S. SPACE COMMAND RECOGNIZES OUTSTANDING SERVICE AT APOLLO AWARDS

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Two Marines from Marine Corps Forces Space Command (MARFORSPACE) were honored at the U.S. Space Command’s annual Apollo Awards during a ceremony held on February 19, 2026. Maj. Austin J. Oubre and Sgt. James Zsoka were recognized for their contributions to space operations, technology development, and their direct support to U.S. Space Command (USSPACECOM).



“The sheer number of exceptional performers we are recognizing is a direct testament to the dedication, professionalism, and unwavering commitment that every man and woman of USSPACECOM brings to their duty each day,” said Gen. Stephen N. Whiting, commander, U.S. Space Command.



Maj. Oubre was recognized for the development of the Expeditionary Space Domain Awareness (ExSDA) capability. This system integrates multiple sensor data sources, enhancing the ability to track adversary activities in real-time and providing more comprehensive situational awareness.



“The concept of Expeditionary SDA was developed to counter the vulnerabilities of fixed, high-power emitting sites," Oubre explained. "Our system ensures that if these sites go down, or if additional SDA sites are needed, we can deploy a mobile, passive suite of sensors, supporting USSPACECOM’s mission in real-time.”



The ExSDA capability he developed aims to change the way the Marine Corps contributes to the joint force space superiority mission through enhancing the operational effectiveness of USSPACECOM by providing high-quality intelligence to defend U.S. and allied space assets.



Sgt. Zsoka was honored for his leadership in the Marine Space Detachment (MSD), where he led his team in electronic warfare operations that directly supported USSPACECOM’s mission. He coordinated rapid deployments to forward-operating bases, ensuring mission readiness and executing high-pressure operations with minimal preparation. Zsoka’s leadership enhanced USSPACECOM’s cyber defense posture by integrating electronic warfare capabilities with space operations.



“I was honored to be recognized, but there are many who deserve this recognition as well,” said Zsoka. “Taking past Marine Corps experience and applying it to a new unit, along with overseeing real-world missions, were key factors in this achievement.”



Both Marines were selected for their innovation, leadership, and ability to drive critical advancements in space operations. Their contributions directly support USSPACECOM’s mission and reinforce the Marine Corps' commitment to space superiority and operational readiness.



“I am incredibly proud of Major Oubre and Sergeant Zsoka,” said Col. Richard Martin, deputy commander of Marine Forces Space Command. “Their innovation and leadership are what is helping MARFORSPACE make a difference for USSPACECOM. It's because of Marines like them that the Marine Corps is earning its reputation for excellence in the space domain."



As MARFORSPACE continues to evolve, the work of Maj. Oubre and Sgt. Zsoka serves as a model for future space defense initiatives, reinforcing the critical role of innovation, agility, and leadership in maintaining national security in an increasingly contested space environment.



“Maj. Oubre and Sgt. Zsoka exemplify the Marine Corps ethos in the space domain. Their efforts aren’t just supporting the mission; with the entire MARFORSPACE team, they are leading the charge for all of USSPACECOM,” said Lt. Gen. Joseph A. Matos III, commanding general, Marine Corps Space Command. “Their accomplishments are enabling the entire joint force to gain and maintain the strategic advantage over our adversaries.”

