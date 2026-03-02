Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 coming to a close 6 March 2026 Byline: Spc. Marco Mayorquin, 122nd TPASE, CG26CJIB

RAYONG, Thailand —The joint multinational military Exercise Cobra Gold 2026, held annually in Thailand, successfully concluded after two weeks of intensive training, humanitarian efforts, and cultural exchanges.

The U.S. and Thailand co-hosted the 45th annual Exercise Cobra Gold, bringing approximately 8,000 troops from 30 nations together to participate in military training and humanitarian civic assistance projects from Feb. 24 to March 6, 2026. Cobra Gold allows allies to strengthen their partnership by working together and demonstrates the U.S. commitment to regional security in the Indo-Pacific.

“The region’s security is dependent upon and determined by all of us,” said Gen. Ukris Boontanondha, Chief of Defense Forces Thailand.

Cobra Gold is the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia. It is a testament to the enduring U.S.-Thai alliance and a powerful platform for building partner military capabilities. The exercise exemplifies the U.S. commitment to advancing improvements in multinational speed of crisis response, mission effectiveness, and combat capability.

“The U.S.-Thai alliance is one of America's oldest and most enduring defense partnerships,” said the U.S. Ambassador to Thailand, Sean K. O’Neil, during the opening ceremony. He continued to highlight the partnership, saying, “Cobra Gold would not be possible without our Thai allies.”

This annual exercise, co-sponsored by the Royal Thai Armed Forces and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, brings together a robust multinational force to address shared goals and security commitments. Some of the partner nations were Thailand, the U.S., Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore. Multiple other nations were limited participants or observers.

“What makes Cobra Gold 2026 unique is its the 45th iteration,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William Prendergast, commander of the 40th Infantry Division, California Army National Guard. “It’s great to bring all these multinational players in to build partnership, readiness and regional stability.”

Cobra Gold 2026 included over 15 training events with the goal of strengthening the partnership between the U.S. and While also improving regional security by investing in readiness, posture, and advanced capabilities to increase combined deterrence in contested environments.

“I have really enjoyed the engagement with our Royal Thai Armed Forces partners,” said Prendergast, “They are welcoming, they want to build readiness and partnership. It’s just great to be with them on all the different events, from the (command post exercise) to the marine strike, to the amphibious landing to the counter amphibious landing, our Thai partners have truly been wonderful to work with.”

Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 concluded successfully on March 6, reinforcing the U.S.-Thailand alliance and demonstrating the collective commitment of 30 nations to a free and open Indo-Pacific through enhanced interoperability, rapid crisis response, and shared humanitarian values. As the 45th iteration of Asia’s largest multinational exercise draws to a close, the enduring partnerships and friendships forged on the training fields and in the communities will continue to strengthen regional security and readiness for years to come.

Even as units make their way home over the coming days, military planners are already looking to Cobra Gold 2027 to continue building on this regionally important exercise. As Boontanondha said, during the opening ceremony, “Cobra Gold 26 is more than just training, its forging everlasting friendships.”