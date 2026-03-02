(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Integrated Operations: Cobra Gold 2026 integrates cyber operations into larger exercise

    Integrated Operations: Cobra Gold 2026 integrates cyber operations into larger exercise

    Photo By Sgt. Matthew Sprowl | Royal Thai Army cyber personnel conduct cyber operations during a cyber exercise as...... read more read more

    RAYONG, THAILAND

    03.02.2026

    Story by Sgt. Matthew Sprowl 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    RAYONG, Thailand — Within moments, coordinated cyberattacks shut down an air defense radar and an electrical grid. An air traffic control tower is overwhelmed in a distributed denial-of-service attack. Logistics are interrupted, the flow of information is staunched, and a cruise missile slips past, striking its target.

    It’s a plausible scenario simulated during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026’s Cyber Exercise. The CYBEREX comprises more than 150 cyber personnel from eight participating nations, all working together against a fictitious enemy seeking to disrupt computer systems and gain the upper hand in combat.

    The CYBEREX is one of the many events that make up Cobra Gold. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. It brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects, thereby strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating the U.S.'s commitment to Indo-Pacific security.

    “Tactical Cyber Operations have operational-level impact. It’s really important to translate tactical cyber operations into the operational level,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Paul Lucero, assistant director of operations, with 262d Cyberspace Operations Squadron, 252d Cyberspace Operations Group, 194th Wing, Washington Air National Guard. “If not, it’s cyber doing it for the sake of cyber, not to support the commanders’ mission,” he said. Lucero further explained that this year's theme for the CYBEREX is integration, translation and realism.

    Integration: focuses on moving cyber into joint all-domain operations. Linking cyber to how commanders move forces, sustain operations and communications. Translation: emphasizes reporting the operational impact of tactical actions so that supported commanders understand what changed and why it matters. Realism: centers on matching the scenario to real-world tactics, with an opposing force coordinated through the exercise control group.

    The opposing force for the exercise was made up of participants from all eight partner nations. They employed a curated set of recent, common exploits and attack types to replicate what cyber personnel may face in a real-world scenario.

    “It's no longer a matter of if you will be breached,” said Lucero. “It is when

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 00:51
    Story ID: 559514
    Location: RAYONG, TH
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Integrated Operations: Cobra Gold 2026 integrates cyber operations into larger exercise, by SGT Matthew Sprowl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Integrated Operations: Cobra Gold 2026 integrates cyber operations into larger exercise
    Integrated Operations: Cobra Gold 2026 integrates cyber operations into larger exercise
    Integrated Operations: Cobra Gold 2026 integrates cyber operations into larger exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cobra Gold
    cyber
    partnership
    CG26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version