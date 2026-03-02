Full‑Circle Leadership

CAMP RED HORSE, Thailand - More than 25 years ago, a bright-eyed Pfc. Andrew Larkin saw the sprawling city of Pattaya and took a deep breath of salty air, laying eyes on the ocean.

“Walking the streets of Pattaya made me feel really, really small. The first time I had ever seen the ocean was in Thailand,” says Larkin.

Larkin hails from a small town in Colorado, where his family has a long history of military service dating back to the Civil War. His father was a wheeled vehicle mechanic, so Larkin chose to follow in his footsteps.

He enlisted with the 520th Infantry Battalion and shortly after went to Exercise Cobra Gold in 1998. Although his interactions with the Royal Thai Armed Forces were limited, he recognized it was important work.

“It's like, the stars have aligned. I once supported that unit as a wheeled vehicle mechanic. Now I'm supporting that unit as their command sergeant major," he said.

Now, Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Larkin serves as the senior enlisted advisor, 96th Troop Command, Washington Army National Guard, and the 10th Homeland Response Force. Ensuring operations run smoothly at Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 in the Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command. He works in unison with the Royal Thai Armed forces and other partner nations.

“Look around you; we are in full co. ration with our Thai counterparts,” says Larkin, “Sometimes we need to back away and allow our counterparts to be uncomfortable.”

Larkin navigates complex situations through multiple planning sessions with both Thailand and partner nations showcasing what makes Cobra Gold such an important event.

“It’s truly both combined and joint,” says Larkin. “Being able to expand that across the world is a unique opportunity.”

For Larkin, Cobra Gold 1998 opened his eyes and expanded his worldview. Today, he sees it as an opportunity to prove unity and cooperation between partner nations. The attitudes and perceptions soldiers take from this exercise shape their experiences.

“I want Soldiers and families back home to understand that Cobra Gold is more than just training overseas. It strengthens one of our longest-standing alliances in the Indo-Pacific and ensures that, if called upon, we can operate effectively together,” said Larkin. “For our Soldiers, it’s a leadership laboratory. For our nation, it’s a signal of commitment. For our Allies, it’s proof that partnership matters.”