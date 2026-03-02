Crucial EFAC Assistance Eases Transition for Evacuated Military Families

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Naval District Washington (NDW) is providing crucial support services for American citizens returning to the United States after the state department began evacuating non‑emergency U.S. government personnel and their families from the Middle East. The evacuations follow the launch of U.S. combat operations in Iran, designated Operation Epic Fury.

The U.S. State Department has directed this precautionary measure due to evolving conditions in the region affecting personnel in Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. Some returning personnel will be processed at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, where NDW has established an Emergency Family Assistance Center (EFAC). The center serves as a comprehensive support hub, providing crisis counseling, financial and legal guidance, relocation assistance, educational resources, and other support services. EFAC staff are equipped to help families navigate the challenges of sudden transitions, ensuring they receive the resources and information needed for a smooth return. The EFAC also connects families with the Navy‑Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) and the USO, which is prepared to operate 24/7 to support all incoming military personnel and their families.

“Care for Navy families is the primary mission of the Fleet and Family Support Program, whether that is day‑to‑day support to deal with the uncertainty of military life or in emergency situations,” said Rebecca Baker, NDW program director for the Fleet and Family Support Program. “Our counterparts in Naples are doing phenomenal work to support the needs of these impacted individuals. Once families leave their capable hands, NDW Fleet and Family Support Program staff members stand ready to offer assistance as these families transition stateside.”

The EFAC will remain operational as long as necessary to provide all required support to returning personnel and their families.

“Being evacuated can be unsettling and difficult. The organized reception and processing at repatriation sites help reduce stress and uncertainty for families who have been uprooted from their homes,” said Jeff Sanford, NDW operations director. “Our goal is to provide a sense of security and stability in a chaotic situation. The process is designed to treat all individuals with dignity and respect and is a tangible demonstration of this commitment, showing that the well‑being of service members and their families is a top priority.”

The primary goal of these operations is to ensure returning personnel and their families receive immediate support and access to essential services as they prepare for onward movement within the United States.

“We have no greater responsibility as leaders and humans than to personally welcome home our service members and their families,” said NDW Command Master Chief Kimberly Ferguson. “It’s about taking care of our own, providing needed resources, and saying, ‘You matter, your sacrifice is seen and valued.’ We are here for you.”

Families in need of immediate assistance can access virtual clinical counseling by calling 1‑855‑205‑6749 or find resources through Military OneSource.

