Photo By Jean Graves | March 5 at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana, Capt. Tony...... read more read more Photo By Jean Graves | March 5 at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana, Capt. Tony Song, dentist, and Misty Fumi, a Red Cross Dental Assistant Program student, provide dental care to a Soldier at the Shira Dental Clinic. The American Red Cross Dental Assistant Program provides hands-on clinical training for community volunteers interested in pursuing careers in dental care. Fort Polk currently has five Red Cross dental assistant students training across its dental clinics, where they gain experience assisting providers, maintaining infection control standards and supporting patient care that helps sustain Soldier dental readiness. The students are scheduled to graduate from the program June 5. see less | View Image Page

Behind the smiles: Dental assistants support Soldier readiness at Fort Polk Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT POLK, La. — Dental assistants play a critical role in keeping Soldiers healthy, deployable and ready to support the mission. From preparing treatment areas to assisting during procedures and maintaining infection control standards, these professionals help ensure dental teams can deliver timely care that supports Soldier readiness across the installation.



Fort Polk dental clinics are highlighting the contributions of their dental assistants this week as part of Dental Assistants Recognition Week, observed the first full week of March.



Dental assistants serve as essential members of the dental care team, helping providers move efficiently from patient to patient while ensuring care is delivered safely and effectively.



Sgt. 1st Class Angel M. Suarez Marquez, senior enlisted leader for Fort Polk dental services, said dental readiness is essential to maintaining combat power.



“If a Soldier has a dental problem downrange, they may have to be removed from the operational environment to receive treatment,” Suarez Marquez said. “Our job is to identify and treat those issues before deployment so Soldiers can stay focused on the mission.”



Dental pain and untreated oral health issues can quickly become a serious readiness concern.



“If a Soldier has severe dental pain, they cannot focus on their mission,” Suarez Marquez said. “That’s why dental readiness is so important.”



Arin Cicchelli, a dental assistant at the Shira Dental Clinic, said she was drawn to the profession because she wanted a career that allowed her to work directly with patients.



“I originally went to school for something completely different, but I realized I wanted to do something more hands-on,” Cicchelli said. “Dental assisting gave me the opportunity to work directly with patients and be involved in their care.”



Dental assistants review medical histories, assist chair-side during procedures and ensure exam rooms meet strict infection control standards before and after each patient visit.



“We set up the room for procedures, review medical history with the patient, and assist the doctor during treatment,” Cicchelli said. “You have to stay one step ahead the entire time and make sure the doctor has everything needed.”



Much of their preparation begins before the patient enters the room. Dental assistants review schedules, examine X-rays and anticipate the instruments and materials needed for each appointment.



“You learn how your doctor works and prepare the room accordingly,” Cicchelli said.



Cpl. Ido Ibrahim, a dental specialist assigned to the Shira Dental Clinic, said helping relieve patients’ pain is one of the most rewarding parts of the job.



“Sometimes Soldiers come in with a lot of pain,” Ibrahim said. “When we treat them and they leave feeling better and happy, that makes us proud of what we do.”



Beyond supporting procedures, dental assistants often serve as the first point of contact for patients entering the clinic. They help triage concerns, take X-rays and reassure patients who may feel anxious about dental treatment.



Delmelia Craft, practice manager at the Chesser Dental Clinic, said dental assistants are essential to the clinic’s ability to care for patients and maintain readiness across the installation.



“They work so hard and they keep the show running,” Craft said. “We wouldn’t be able to do it without them.”



Craft said the clinic treats many patients each day, highlighting the importance of teamwork among providers, hygienists and dental assistants.



“Just here at Chesser we see around 100 patients a day,” Craft said. “Dental assistants make that possible.”



Dental assistants also help support training opportunities through the Red Cross Dental Assistant Program, where volunteers gain hands-on experience in clinical settings.



Across Fort Polk, more than 30 civilian and military dental assistants support patient care across both dental clinics.



Throughout Dental Assistants Recognition Week, Fort Polk dental teams are recognizing the professionals whose work helps keep Soldiers healthy and mission ready.