Transportation team highlights readiness, accountability through modernization

Courtesy Photo | Walt Eady (center), executive director, Technical Directorate, Defense Contract Management Agency, speaks with Southwest Transportation Team: (from bottom left) Brian Quintana, Brannon Taylor and Josh Shea; (from bottom right) Erin Evans, Amy Cook and Mary Walden – during a visit to Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan. 20, 2026. (DCMA photo by Sara Nolde) see less | View Image Page

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz.–TheDefense Contract Management Agency’s transportationteamrecentlycoordinated with executive leadershipto highlight how workforce readiness, acquisition reform and contract execution affect the secure andtimelymovement of defense materiel–amission critical to national security and responsible use of taxpayer dollars.

During discussions withWaltEady,executive director of the agency’s Technical Directorate,officials outlined how transportation execution supports the Department of War’s priorities tomaintainreadiness, modernize the force and strengthen accountability across the defense enterprise.

“Efficient transportation is not just a logistics function, but a key enabler of operational capability that ensures equipment reaches service members when and where it is needed,” saidEady.

One focal point of the discussion was DCMA’s Contractor Freight Movement Proceduresprogram, orCFMP, a unique capability that streamlines shipping for qualified defense contractors whilemaintainingstrict oversight. The program allows approved vendors to process select shipments directly through the Global Freight Managementsystem,eliminatingthe need for standard Shipping Instruction Requests whileremainingfully compliant with Defense Transportation Regulations and DCMA policy.

DCMA currently supports 33 approved vendors across 58 locations nationwide through theCFMPprogram. Two dedicated transportation teams oversee each shipmentandprovideend-to-end visibility and accountability. “This program is designed toimproveefficiency, reduce administrative delays and help ensure taxpayer-funded materiel moves securely through the defense supply chain,” saidLarry Earick, transportation director.“CFMPdirectly supports mission assurance by improving efficiency and reducing administrative delays in the defense supply chain. This ensures taxpayer-funded materiel moves securely and reaches the warfighter faster.”

Transportation officials also cautioned that limited personnel and resources create execution risks as demand for the program increases. Those challenges reflect broader workforce pressures across DCMATransportation, where leaders discussed hiring actions planned through fiscal year 2026 and the importance of having recruitment packages ready once funding becomes available.

“DCMA Transportationattracts andretainstalentwhile continuing to balance workforce development,” Eady said.“Workforce readiness directly supports the DOW’s modernization and industrial base rebuilding efforts, especially as production demands continue to rise.”

Training was another key topic as leaders described how funding constraints affect workforce development. Most newtransportation employees currentlyundergoon-the-job training to learn complex regulations and processes. To improve consistency and reduce risk, DCMA Transportation is developing structured courses through theWarfightingAcquisition University tailored specifically to transportation mission requirements.

“Thiseffort supports modernization by standardizing training across the workforce, improving efficiency and strengthening accountability in how transportation services are executed,” saidSean Trigg, a DCMAtransportation management supervisor. “The proactive collaboration across acquisition, logistics and contract management helps ensure production increase translates to real operation capability, rather than bottlenecks.”

The discussion also addressed how acquisition reform and increased production requirements are reshaping transportation and contract management workloads across the defense enterprise. Eady outlined new production expectations for several programs, noting that accelerated timelines placeadditionalpressure on transportation,contractingand oversight functions.The Navy’s PMA-280Tomahawkcruise missileprogram was cited as one example of how increased output requires tighter coordination across organizations to prevent delays.

Taken together, the discussions reinforced DCMA Transportation’s role in ensuring defense materiel moves safely,securelyand efficiently in support of the DOWmission. By aligning workforce planning, trainingmodernizationand acquisition reform with strategic priorities, DCMA continues to strengthen readiness while safeguarding public trust in how defense resources are managed.