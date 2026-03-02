My DCMA: Alfonso Laxamana, management analyst

Photo By Debra Watts | Alfonso Laxamana has been with the agency for 10 years. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Debra Watts | Alfonso Laxamana has been with the agency for 10 years.

PALMDALE, Calif.–My DCMAshowcasesthe Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and dedicated workforce and highlights what being a part of the national defense team means to them. Today,Alfonso Laxamana shares hisstory.

My name is Alfonso Laxamana, and this is"My DCMA."

I joined theagency in May 2016as amanagementanalystfor DCMA Palmdale.Mydutiesincludeproviding analytical and management support for performance planning.Iensureprincipal managers are aware of unfavorable trends and worktoconfirmcorrective action plans are prepared by process owners.I workwith functional personnelandperform special functions, projects, or studiesto supportthecontractmanagementoffice.

An importantaspectof my job is knowing the analyses, reporting, and management support I provide contributes to well-informed decisions at every level of the organization.For example,my analysis of on-time deliveryidentifieda critical performance gap, leading to a20%improvement in delivery times. My role reinforces the backbone of the agency’s operations. When our internal processes are strong, our contract oversight is even stronger.

I’mfortunateto besurrounded by devoted professionals serving with integrity, taking pride in supporting the warfighterand contributing to continuous improvement within the organization.Working for DCMA is not just a job; it is a responsibility and a privilege. It is my way of serving, supportingand strengthening our nation’s defense.

Every day,I’mreminded the work we do directly strengthens our nation’s defense and supports the men and women who serve. My role may not be on the front lines, but it plays an essential part in ensuring the warfighter receives whatthey need–on time, within cost, and of the highest quality.

What I value most about DCMA is its emphasis on learning and advancement. My role has allowed me to expand my knowledge in defense acquisition, contract administrationand data analytics. Each challenge, projector report gives me a chance to grow professionally while contributing to the broader goals of the agency. The support of my leadership played a significant role in successful completion of my master’s degree.

Aunique thing about me ismycombination of analytical skills and genuine care for people. I enjoy digging into data and process improvements, but I also value building relationships, encouraging teamworkand supporting those around me. I value simple moments with family, whethercooking, sharing a mealor just relaxing together.