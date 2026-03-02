My DCMA: Xanthos Stormbreaker, contract administrator

MARYSVILLE, Wash. – My DCMA showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and dedicated workforce and highlights what being a part of the national defense team means to them. Today, Xanthos Stormbreaker shares his story. My name is Xanthos Stormbreaker, and this is "My DCMA." I am contract administrator here at DCMA Seattle-Marysville, which falls under Geographic and Systems Support Command’s Mountain Pacific contracting office. Our location and mission puts us at the forefront of supporting critical parts, engineering and technology solutions for warfighters across our region and beyond. As a contract administrator, my day-to-day duties are varied and vital to ensuring contract success. I begin with careful contract receipt and review, ensuring accuracy and compliance from the outset. I then diligently monitor contract performance, tracking shipments, deliveries, acceptances, and invoices to proactively identify and address any potential issues. Using our internal data management tools, I troubleshoot and maintain data integrity. Finally, I prioritize prompt contract closeout, ensuring all obligations are met and records are properly finalized. A significant part of my role involves problem solving, using systems like the Contract Administration Management System, or CAMS. This system is an essential data management tool for DCMA. It ensures essential insights are readily available at all levels – from the local level to executive leadership. Beyond these core duties, I'm also actively involved in improving our team and the agency's capabilities. Within months of starting, I developed expertise in CAMS. I became a regional subject matter expert and leveraged this to co-lead and help kickstart a CAMS boot camp training series with a colleague who was also an expert on the system. Apart from my work supporting these training opportunities, I also actively seek opportunities to volunteer for committees when advertised. I volunteered to lead a mentoring-in-motion session focused on resilience and communication, both of which are crucial for a healthy and productive work environment. The work environment here is another major plus. It's flexible, calm and genuinely supportive – the best I've experienced in my six-plus years of federal service. I truly feel empowered to solve problems and contribute to solutions. The leadership here is exceptional. From my supervisor and the administrative contracting officers to the senior contract administrators, they all foster open communication and are always advocating for their team. From training programs to mentorship opportunities, there are numerous avenues to expand your skills and advance your career. I wouldn't be where I am today without these resources, especially the Mentor Tool (login required), which helped me quickly gain confidence and find my footing in the office. Before joining DCMA, I worked at Naval Weapons Station China Lake, Calif., while studying for my bachelor’s degree in accounting. I joined as an intern and transitioned from an office manager to a procurement technician. I then enrolled in the Navy Acquisition Development Program with the goal of becoming a contracting specialist. The NADP offered an opportunity for new employees to spend time with another acquisition focused government organization. It was that brief six-week rotation to DCMA here in 2019 that convinced me I would love working here. Even before I officially started in 2025, when faced with a sudden hiring freeze seven days before my start date, the leadership team’s unwavering support and dedication toward bringing me on board gave me and my family the confidence to move forward with our plans. Despite those initial obstacles, I wake up each day feeling grateful and blessed to be a part of this agency. I'm excited to continue learning and growing throughout my career here. DCMA's mission is incredibly important to America's warfighters, and as a six-year acquisition professional – and a relative of those who've served – I see it firsthand. We're the critical bridge between a written contract and the life-saving equipment for our troops. Ultimately, DCMA provides the accountability our service members deserve. They need to trust their training, their comrades, and that their equipment is manufactured to the highest standards. DCMA reinforces that trust, giving warfighters the confidence they need to focus on their mission and return home safely. My future career goals within DCMA are ambitious, but I'm confident I can achieve them with dedication and hard work. In the short term, my goal is to become an unlimited warrant administrative contracting officer. To achieve this, I plan to actively seek out challenging contract assignments, complete all required training, and continue to learn from senior colleagues and mentors. Becoming an unlimited warrant ACO will allow me to take on more complex contracts and make critical decisions that directly impact the quality and timeliness of support for our warfighters. Looking further ahead, I aspire to become a supervisory contract administrator, leading and mentoring a team of contracting professionals. As a supervisor, I'll be able to foster a high-performing team that's dedicated to supporting DCMA's mission. After 10 years, I aim to advance to a higher-tiered supervisory role, and beyond 20 years, I hope to become a member of the Senior Executive Service, or SES, focusing on acquisition and post-award administration. Throughout my career, I also want to take advantage of opportunities to volunteer for committees or volunteer deployments, particularly when my children are older. These experiences will broaden my perspective, enhance my leadership skills and allow me to contribute to DCMA's mission in a meaningful way. I am the eldest of nine siblings, which has taught me how to weather any storm. I'm a huge Dungeons and Dragons nerd. I spend many weekends running or playing online games through online communications platforms. I also use a virtual tabletop system that allows groups of people to meet and collaborate. It's a surprisingly cost-effective hobby, if I ignore my collection of unpainted terrain and miniatures! Getting into D&D before the COVID-19 pandemic really helped me find a creative outlet. It's reinforced my problem-solving skills, my ability to collaborate with diverse personalities, and think strategically – all of which are invaluable in both my personal and professional life. In my free time, I enjoy woodworking – when I can afford the lumber. There's something incredibly fulfilling about sketching out a design for a bed frame, computer desk, or even a play structure, and then bringing it to life with my own hands. I also love playing basketball; it's a fun, competitive way to get some energy out and reconnect with a childhood pastime. But most of all, I prioritize spending time with my kids while they still want to hang out with me. Whether it's going to the park, playing board games, letting them practice their eyeshadow on me, or engaging in elaborate kid friendly D&D adventures, all of it brings me so much peace and joy.