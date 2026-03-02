EACH Pharmacist named 2025 Army Junior Pharmacist of the Year

Photo By Gino Mattorano | Army Capt. Rufus Johnson, the Evans Army Community Hospital Officer-in-Charge of Inpatient and Supply Pharmacies, reviews a pharmacy order to help ensure that patients in EACH Inpatient Wards receive the correct medications. see less | View Image Page

Army Capt. Rufus Johnson, the Evans Army Community Hospital Officer-in-Charge of Inpatient and Supply Pharmacies, was recently selected as the Army Pharmacy Junior Officer of the Year for 2025.

The award was established in 1989 to recognize excellence in the practice of Army Pharmacy by a Junior Officer.

As the OIC of Inpatient Pharmacy, Johnson leads a diverse team of Army and Defense Health Agency Civilians and maintains 24/7 coverage for the hospital’s inpatient wards.

“His innovative approach to pharmacy operations has yielded measurable improvements in patient care and safety,” said Maj. Jessica Darbouze, EACH Chief of Pharmacy Services. “By streamlining after-hours emergency room discharge prescription processing, Capt. Johnson and his team have reduced patient wait times by 50%, enhanced satisfaction scores by 25%, and improved access to care, directly supporting military readiness through faster patient throughput.”

Darbouze says that Johnson is an exceptionally deserving recipient of this award because of his direct and profound impact on patient care, safety, and Soldier readiness.

“His commitment to excellence is reflected in his ability to lead a 24/7 mission that directly supports a high-acuity patient population and ensures safe transitions of care for our Soldiers, their families, and retirees,” Darbouze said.

According to the award nomination, Johnson demonstrated exceptional resourcefulness when faced with federal workforce reductions and staffing constraints. He implemented creative scheduling solutions that ensured uninterrupted 24/7 pharmacy services without compromising patient care quality.

“As a leader and teammate, he is a true force multiplier, elevating the performance of our entire team through his mentorship and collaborative spirit,” Darbouze said. “His adaptive leadership has been key to navigating challenges and maintaining the highest standards of care, making him an invaluable asset to our department.” Johnson says winning the award is a tremendous honor.

“To me, this award represents the collective effort of the team I serve with every day,” Johnson said. “It reflects our shared commitment to patient care, readiness, and taking care of Soldiers and their families. I am grateful for the mentorship, trust, and opportunity to serve as an Army Pharmacist, and I remain committed to upholding the standard the recognition represents.”

According to Darbouze, Johnson has demonstrated his dedication to professional excellence by achieving Board Certification in Sterile Compounding and completing the Army Pharmacy Critical Care Short Course, enhancing competencies essential for battlefield medicine support. This commitment extends to mentoring Soldiers and influencing additional professional certifications amongst the pharmacist team.

“I love being an Army Pharmacist because it allows me to practice at the highest level of clinical responsibility while leading teams that make a real difference,” Johnson said. “Every day, my work directly supports Solider readiness and the health of military families. Beyond patient care, the Army has given me leadership opportunities, operational experience, and levels of responsibility that I likely would not have had in the civilian sector. I have had the chance to lead teams, influence policy, manage resources, and contribute to mission critical decisions in ways that extend far beyond traditional pharmacy practice.”

Originally from Mobile, Ala., Johnson graduated from Auburn University Harrison College of Pharmacy and has served in the Army since 2023 as a 67E Army Pharmacist.

“My career goal is to continue growing as both a Pharmacist and an Army officer,” Johnson said. “I want to deepen my expertise in inpatient and operational pharmacy while developing the leadership skills necessary to build strong, resilient pharmacy teams. Long term, I hope to serve in senior leadership roles where I can influence pharmacy practice at a strategic level while continuing to uphold the Army values that guide our profession.”