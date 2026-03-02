Forging a Stronger Alliance for Crisis Response

Courtesy Photo | Brevard County Emergency Operations Center employees meet with Space Launch Delta 45 leadership to discuss emergency management procedures in Brevard County, Florida, March 2, 2026. The meeting underscored the critical importance of seamless collaboration between the military and local community leaders when navigating crisis situations. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Patrick Space Force Base, Fla. – Space Launch Delta 45’s command team and emergency management specialists recently met with the Brevard County Emergency Operations Center. The meeting underscored the critical importance of seamless collaboration between the military and local community leaders when navigating crisis situations.

The relationship between SLD 45 and the Brevard County EOC is paramount in ensuring the safety and security of personnel on Patrick Space Force Base, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, and the wider Brevard County community.

The meet and greet allowed attendees to learn about the crisis response process in terms of collaboration between the county and SLD 45.

"Whether we're responding to a space launch anomaly or preparing for an inbound hurricane, close coordination and collaboration with our local community counterparts is key," said U.S. Space Force Col. Brian Chatman, SLD 45 commander.

SLD 45, headquartered at Patrick SFB, is responsible for all space launch operations from the East Coast, managing the Eastern Range for the Space Force, Department of War, NASA, and private space corporations.This includes ensuring flight safety, maintaining infrastructure, and providing launch support.

The Brevard County EOC, in turn, coordinates information and directs emergency services during any disaster or emergency that threatens the safety of county residents. This includes a wide range of events from hurricanes and floods to potential terrorist threats.

With hurricane season approaching, the teams discussed how both groups can adapt based on metrics provided from the other and the procedure in which infrastructure closes in lieu of suspected damages.

The meeting served to reinforce the established protocols and explore new avenues for even closer cooperation, including being a part of more joint meetings hosted by the Brevard County EOC and shifting from a focus on SLD 45 installations to the greater Brevard County area. Having reaffirmed familiarization with the EOC and its emergency procedures helps ensure that both entities are on the same level of understanding.

"Risk analysis is used in every decision-making scenario,” said U.S. Air Force MSgt Robert Ridgway, SLD 45 emergency management flight Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge.“Whether it's a rocket launch, mass casualty, natural disaster, or health emergency, we monitor the event and take the necessary actions to assure the health, safety, and welfare of the community.”

Not only do the two operations centers work parallel to each other, but SLD 45 has three dedicated workstations within their EOC solely focused on coordinating with county partners.

“These positions serve as a critical node to provide the installation commander and tenants with up-to-date information from our local partners and our local service providers, whether that is power, gas, water or electricity,” affirmed Ridgway.

One topic highlighted during this meeting was a focus on facilitating effective and healthy dialogue between the two EOC’s by synchronizing messaging, providing consistency and building trust amongst the community during times of crisis.

Additionally, conversations continued pertaining to the Artemis II launch with respect to keeping not only the residents safe, but also the upwards of 500,000 expected tourists.

Preparedness is derived from communication and action. For both teams, participating in exercises ensures that the processes put in place results in effective emergency response by the emergency management specialists. This year, the teams plan to collaborate on exercises ranging from hurricane relief and launch anomalies.

The joint efforts between SLD 45 and the Brevard County EOC are a testament to the understanding that effective crisis management relies on a unified and coordinated response. This partnership ensures a safe and resilient Space Coast prepared to face any challenge from the launchpad to the stormfront.