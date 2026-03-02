Battle Buddy Resource Center serves those who serve

Photo By Capt. Stephanie Snyder | Cpl. Solomon Hood, a Soldier assigned to the Fort Benning Garrison, stocks shelves at the Battle Buddy Resource Center on Fort Benning, Georgia, Feb. 11, 2026. Hood is one of the many volunteers who sustain the center, which provides food and hygiene essentials to service members, veterans, and their families. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Stephanie Snyder) see less | View Image Page

FORT BENNING, Ga. — In the military, a "Battle Buddy" is a lifeline — the person who ensures help is always within reach. The Fort Benning Battle Buddy Resource Center operates in the same spirit and intent by providing food and hygiene essentials to Soldiers, Department of Defense civilians, and veterans. Founded in 2015, the center provides a "hand up, not a handout" for families navigating the rising cost of living.

The center’s impact is best seen through the longevity of its volunteers, many of whom have seen the program from both sides. Sarah Beaman, who now leads the center, first walked through its doors as a client twelve years ago when her family was struggling with food insecurity. Her transition from a client in need to a leader in service highlights the BBRC’s role in fostering long-term community resilience. “When you see the look on [a client’s] face — the lift of that burden (of need) coming off their shoulders — it’s the reason we do this,” Beaman said.

Sustaining this resource requires consistent community effort. As a 100% volunteer-run organization, the BBRC relies on a low-barrier "Jump Right In" process to maintain its staff. Spouses, Soldiers and civilians can visit the center during duty hours to fill out a volunteer packet and begin assisting their peers. “We show them what we do and see if it's a good fit for them,” Beaman said, noting that the process is an ideal way for Soldiers to earn volunteer hours while directly impacting the welfare of the formation. The BBRC relies on the generosity of individual donors and local businesses to keep its shelves stocked. While the center accepts various goods, certain high-priority items are often in short supply. “The freezer remains a consistent challenge, with meat currently ranking as the most requested item,” Beaman mentioned. Other critical needs include infant care supplies — specifically formula and diapers in sizes 4, 5, and 6 — along with 3-in-1 men’s body wash and multi-purpose cleaning sprays. To ensure the safety and quality of all products, only unopened, undented, and shelf-ready items may be accepted.

To ensure families can access these resources with ease, the center is in Building 2832 at 6831 Vibbert Avenue on post. Operations are coordinated through the Religious Support Office. The facility maintains weekly hours on Wednesdays from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and on Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The center also opens for one Saturday each month; community members are encouraged to check BBRC https://www.facebook.com/people/Battle-Buddy-Resource-Center-BBRC/61575027125934/?mibextid=wwXIfr or the Religious Support Office for specific dates. Initiating the access process is designed to be efficient. Soldiers can visit their unit chaplain for a referral, a step often completed in less than an hour. For civilians, veterans, or family members who may not have immediate access to a unit chaplain, the RSO can facilitate and initiate the referral process directly.