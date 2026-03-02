Photo By Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Guy Smith, a dedicated crew chief assigned to the 2026 F-22...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Guy Smith, a dedicated crew chief assigned to the 2026 F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, poses for an official photo at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, Feb. 13, 2026. The F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team performs at more than 20 air shows around the world each year, showcasing the speed, agility and air superiority of the Air Force’s premier fifth-generation fighter. As a dedicated crew chief, Smith performs detailed inspections, maintenance and troubleshooting to ensure the aircraft remains safe, reliable and mission ready for every demonstration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz) see less | View Image Page

Staff Sergeant Guy Smith - Official Biography Your browser does not support the audio element.

Staff Sergeant Guy Smith Dedicated Crew Chief Staff Sgt. Smith serves as a Dedicated Crew Chief on the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team. As a Crew Chief, he is responsible for performing detailed aircraft inspections, diagnosing malfunctions, replacing components, reviewing maintenance documentation, and ensuring the aircraft is safe for aircrew to fly. He represents Air Combat Command, the United States Air Force, and the Department of Defense at air shows and public events nationwide. His mission is to ensure the demonstration team maintains a safe, reliable, and mission-ready aircraft capable of showcasing the F-22’s air superiority. Smith is from Santa Barbara, California, and enlisted in the Air Force in 2020. He previously served with the 90th Fighter Generation Squadron at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, before arriving at the 94th Fighter Generation Squadron. In his free time, he enjoys golf, swimming, and maintaining physical fitness. Education Pursuing: Aircraft Maintenance Program (AMP) Pursuing: Community College of the Air Force Awards 2025: Leo Marquez Award, Squadron Level 2025: Airman of the Quarter 2025: STEP Promotion to Staff Sergeant Assignments 2021–2024: 90th Fighter Generation Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska 2024–Present: 94th Fighter Generation Squadron