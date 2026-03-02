Staff Sergeant Guy Smith Dedicated Crew Chief
Staff Sgt. Smith serves as a Dedicated Crew Chief on the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team. As a Crew Chief, he is responsible for performing detailed aircraft inspections, diagnosing malfunctions, replacing components, reviewing maintenance documentation, and ensuring the aircraft is safe for aircrew to fly. He represents Air Combat Command, the United States Air Force, and the Department of Defense at air shows and public events nationwide. His mission is to ensure the demonstration team maintains a safe, reliable, and mission-ready aircraft capable of showcasing the F-22’s air superiority.
Smith is from Santa Barbara, California, and enlisted in the Air Force in 2020. He previously served with the 90th Fighter Generation Squadron at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, before arriving at the 94th Fighter Generation Squadron. In his free time, he enjoys golf, swimming, and maintaining physical fitness.
Education Pursuing: Aircraft Maintenance Program (AMP) Pursuing: Community College of the Air Force
Awards 2025: Leo Marquez Award, Squadron Level 2025: Airman of the Quarter 2025: STEP Promotion to Staff Sergeant
Assignments 2021–2024: 90th Fighter Generation Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska 2024–Present: 94th Fighter Generation Squadron
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 12:59
|Story ID:
|559447
|Location:
|LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Staff Sergeant Guy Smith - Official Biography, by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.