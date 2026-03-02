(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Staff Sergeant Guy Smith - Official Biography

    F-22 Demonstration Team Official Photos

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Guy Smith, a dedicated crew chief assigned to the 2026 F-22...... read more read more

    LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Story by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    Staff Sergeant Guy Smith - Official Biography

    Staff Sergeant Guy Smith Dedicated Crew Chief

    Staff Sgt. Smith serves as a Dedicated Crew Chief on the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team. As a Crew Chief, he is responsible for performing detailed aircraft inspections, diagnosing malfunctions, replacing components, reviewing maintenance documentation, and ensuring the aircraft is safe for aircrew to fly. He represents Air Combat Command, the United States Air Force, and the Department of Defense at air shows and public events nationwide. His mission is to ensure the demonstration team maintains a safe, reliable, and mission-ready aircraft capable of showcasing the F-22’s air superiority.

    Smith is from Santa Barbara, California, and enlisted in the Air Force in 2020. He previously served with the 90th Fighter Generation Squadron at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, before arriving at the 94th Fighter Generation Squadron. In his free time, he enjoys golf, swimming, and maintaining physical fitness.

    Education Pursuing: Aircraft Maintenance Program (AMP) Pursuing: Community College of the Air Force

    Awards 2025: Leo Marquez Award, Squadron Level 2025: Airman of the Quarter 2025: STEP Promotion to Staff Sergeant

    Assignments 2021–2024: 90th Fighter Generation Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska 2024–Present: 94th Fighter Generation Squadron

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 12:59
    Story ID: 559447
    Location: LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sergeant Guy Smith - Official Biography, by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    F-22 Demonstration Team Official Photos

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-22 Raptor
    F-22 crew chief
    fifth generation
    F-22 Demonstration Team
    crew chief
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version