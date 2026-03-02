Senior Airman Aubrey Cabe Taimanglo - Official Biography

Senior Airman Aubrey Cabe Taimanglo Integrated Avionics Specialist

Senior Airman Aubrey Cabe Taimanglo is an Integrated Avionics Specialist for the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team. In this role, she is responsible for ensuring the aircraft’s communication, navigation, RADAR, and electrical/environmental systems remain fully operational. She represents Air Combat Command, the United States Air Force, and the Department of Defense at more than 20 air shows annually. Her mission is to ensure the demonstration team has a mission-ready aircraft capable of performing a safe and precise demonstration so that millions of spectators can experience the F-22’s air superiority.

SrA Cabe Taimanglo enlisted in the Air Force on April 11, 2022. She is from the island of Guam and graduated high school in 2016. She has worked on the F-22 for four years and continues to expand her technical expertise and aviation knowledge. In her free time, she enjoys working out, flying, and traveling.

Awards 2023: Specialist Maintenance Professional of the Year

Education 2024 – Present: Piloting License, Rick Aviation 2023 – 2025: Bachelor of Science in Aeronautics, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University 2024 – Present: Master of Science in Aeronautical Engineering

Assignments December 2023 – Present: Integrated Avionics Specialist, 94th Fighter Generation Squadron, Langley Air Force Base, Va.