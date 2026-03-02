(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Senior Airman Aubrey Cabe Taimanglo - Official Biography

    LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Story by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    Senior Airman Aubrey Cabe Taimanglo - Official Biography

    Senior Airman Aubrey Cabe Taimanglo Integrated Avionics Specialist

    Senior Airman Aubrey Cabe Taimanglo is an Integrated Avionics Specialist for the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team. In this role, she is responsible for ensuring the aircraft’s communication, navigation, RADAR, and electrical/environmental systems remain fully operational. She represents Air Combat Command, the United States Air Force, and the Department of Defense at more than 20 air shows annually. Her mission is to ensure the demonstration team has a mission-ready aircraft capable of performing a safe and precise demonstration so that millions of spectators can experience the F-22’s air superiority.

    SrA Cabe Taimanglo enlisted in the Air Force on April 11, 2022. She is from the island of Guam and graduated high school in 2016. She has worked on the F-22 for four years and continues to expand her technical expertise and aviation knowledge. In her free time, she enjoys working out, flying, and traveling.

    Awards 2023: Specialist Maintenance Professional of the Year

    Education 2024 – Present: Piloting License, Rick Aviation 2023 – 2025: Bachelor of Science in Aeronautics, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University 2024 – Present: Master of Science in Aeronautical Engineering

    Assignments December 2023 – Present: Integrated Avionics Specialist, 94th Fighter Generation Squadron, Langley Air Force Base, Va.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 12:57
    Story ID: 559446
    Location: LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior Airman Aubrey Cabe Taimanglo - Official Biography, by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Avionics
    F-22 Raptor
    aircraft maintainer
    fifth generation
    F-22 avionics
    F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version