Staff Sergeant Robin Wharton - Official Biography

Photo By Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Robin Wharton, 2026 F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team multi-capable Airman, poses for an official photo at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, Feb. 13, 2026. The F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team performs at more than 20 airshows worldwide, showcasing the precision and capability of America’s fifth-generation fighter. Wharton serves as a multi-capable Airman, supporting both maintenance and operational readiness to ensure the aircraft are mission-ready at all times. Their work directly contributes to the team’s ability to safely execute complex aerial demonstrations for audiences around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz) see less | View Image Page

Staff Sergeant Robin Wharton Multi-capable Airman

Staff Sgt. Robin Wharton serves as a Multi-capable Airman with the F-22 Demonstration Team and is a member of the 192nd Fighter Support Group, Virginia Air National Guard. As a Low Observable Aircraft Structural Specialist by trade, she contributes to the team’s success by supporting multiple mission areas and ensuring the aircraft maintain peak operational readiness throughout the season. SSgt Wharton represents the Virginia Air National Guard, the United States Air Force, and the Department of Defense at more than 20 air shows annually. Her mission is to ensure the demonstration team has a mission-ready aircraft available to safely showcase the F-22’s air superiority to millions of spectators across the world.

Wharton enlisted in the Air Force in 2019 and has been assigned to Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, since the start of her career. A native of Xenia, Ohio, she graduated from Xenia Christian High School in 2018 and completed her private pilot training that same year. In 2025, she earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Interdisciplinary Studies.

In her free time, Wharton enjoys playing with her dog, playing volleyball, hunting, going to the beach, working out, and pursuing anything related to aviation.

Education 2025: Bachelor’s Degree in Interdisciplinary Studies 2018: Private Pilot Certification

Assignments 2019 – Present: Low Observable Aircraft Structural Specialist, 192nd Fighter Support Group, Langley Air Force Base, Va. 2025 – Present: Multicapable Airman, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, Langley Air Force Base, Va.