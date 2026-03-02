Staff Sergeant Robin Wharton Multi-capable Airman
Staff Sgt. Robin Wharton serves as a Multi-capable Airman with the F-22 Demonstration Team and is a member of the 192nd Fighter Support Group, Virginia Air National Guard. As a Low Observable Aircraft Structural Specialist by trade, she contributes to the team’s success by supporting multiple mission areas and ensuring the aircraft maintain peak operational readiness throughout the season. SSgt Wharton represents the Virginia Air National Guard, the United States Air Force, and the Department of Defense at more than 20 air shows annually. Her mission is to ensure the demonstration team has a mission-ready aircraft available to safely showcase the F-22’s air superiority to millions of spectators across the world.
Wharton enlisted in the Air Force in 2019 and has been assigned to Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, since the start of her career. A native of Xenia, Ohio, she graduated from Xenia Christian High School in 2018 and completed her private pilot training that same year. In 2025, she earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Interdisciplinary Studies.
In her free time, Wharton enjoys playing with her dog, playing volleyball, hunting, going to the beach, working out, and pursuing anything related to aviation.
Education 2025: Bachelor’s Degree in Interdisciplinary Studies 2018: Private Pilot Certification
Assignments 2019 – Present: Low Observable Aircraft Structural Specialist, 192nd Fighter Support Group, Langley Air Force Base, Va. 2025 – Present: Multicapable Airman, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, Langley Air Force Base, Va.
This work, Staff Sergeant Robin Wharton - Official Biography, by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.