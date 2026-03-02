(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Staff Sgt. Gavin Gonzalez - Official Biography

    LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Story by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    Staff Sgt. Gavin Gonzalez - Official Biography

    Staff Sgt. Gavin Gonzalez Integrated Avionics Specialist

    Staff Sgt. Gavin Gonzalez serves as an Integrated Avionics Specialist on the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team. As an avionics specialist, he is responsible for ensuring the aircraft’s communication, navigation, radar, and electrical and environmental systems are fully mission capable. He represents Air Combat Command, the United States Air Force, and the Department of Defense at more than 20 air shows annually. His mission is to ensure the demonstration team maintains a safe, reliable aircraft capable of executing a world-class aerial demonstration showcasing the F-22’s air superiority.

    Gonzalez is from Newberg, Oregon, and enlisted in the Air Force in 2021. He has served at multiple F-22 units throughout his career and deployed in support of Pacific Air Forces operations to Kadena Air Base, Japan. In his free time, he enjoys fishing and playing basketball.

    Education 2025: Airman Leadership School Deployments 2024: Kadena Air Base, Japan

    Awards Lieutenant General Leo Marquez Award, 325th Fighter Wing

    Assignments 2021: Student, Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas 2021–2023: F-22 Avionics Specialist, 43rd Fighter Generation Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida 2023–Present: F-22 Avionics Specialist, 27th Fighter Generation Squadron, Langley Air Force Base, Virginia

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Location: LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VIRGINIA, US
