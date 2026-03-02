Staff Sgt. Gavin Gonzalez - Official Biography

Photo By Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gavin Gonzalez, 5th generation advanced integrated avionics technician assigned to the 2026 F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, poses for an official photo at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, Feb. 13, 2026. The F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team performs at more than 20 airshows worldwide, highlighting the precision and capability of America’s fifth-generation fighter. Gonzalez plays a critical role in maintaining the team’s aircraft at peak readiness, ensuring each demonstration meets the highest standards of performance and safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz) see less | View Image Page

Staff Sgt. Gavin Gonzalez Integrated Avionics Specialist

Staff Sgt. Gavin Gonzalez serves as an Integrated Avionics Specialist on the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team. As an avionics specialist, he is responsible for ensuring the aircraft’s communication, navigation, radar, and electrical and environmental systems are fully mission capable. He represents Air Combat Command, the United States Air Force, and the Department of Defense at more than 20 air shows annually. His mission is to ensure the demonstration team maintains a safe, reliable aircraft capable of executing a world-class aerial demonstration showcasing the F-22’s air superiority.

Gonzalez is from Newberg, Oregon, and enlisted in the Air Force in 2021. He has served at multiple F-22 units throughout his career and deployed in support of Pacific Air Forces operations to Kadena Air Base, Japan. In his free time, he enjoys fishing and playing basketball.

Education 2025: Airman Leadership School Deployments 2024: Kadena Air Base, Japan

Awards Lieutenant General Leo Marquez Award, 325th Fighter Wing

Assignments 2021: Student, Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas 2021–2023: F-22 Avionics Specialist, 43rd Fighter Generation Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida 2023–Present: F-22 Avionics Specialist, 27th Fighter Generation Squadron, Langley Air Force Base, Virginia