Senior Airman Miya Lyons - Official Biography

Senior Airman Miya Lyons Aircrew Flight Equipment Technician

Senior Airman Miya Lyons is an Aircrew Flight Equipment Technician for the F-22 Demonstration Team. As an Aircrew Flight Equipment Technician, she is responsible for ensuring all flight and safety equipment is in perfect working order for all F-22 and T-38 pilots at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia. SrA Lyons represents the active-duty Air Force, the United States Air Force, and the Department of Defense at more than 20 air shows annually. Her mission is to ensure the aircrew has quality survival and safety equipment to perform a demonstration so that millions of spectators are able to see the F-22’s air superiority.

Lyons enlisted in the Air Force in November 2019. Her first duty assignment was at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, where she served from 2020 to 2023 before joining the 1st Operations Support Squadron at Langley AFB. A native of Atlanta, Georgia, Lyons graduated from Maynard Jackson High School in 2018, where she was a member of the varsity swimming and track teams. Outside of her Air Force duties, Lyons volunteers at a local hospital as part of her clinical training and enjoys painting, drawing, and designing murals. She also loves spending time with friends and family, traveling, cooking, and attending car expos.

Education 2025: Airman Leadership School, Langley Air Force Base, Va. 2025: Community College of the Air Force – Aircrew Safety Systems Technology 2022 – Present: Bachelor’s Degree in Medical Science, American Military University

Assignments 2023 – Present: Aircrew Flight Equipment Journeyman, 1st Operations Support Squadron, Langley Air Force Base, Va. 2020 – 2023: Aircrew Flight Equipment Apprentice, 15th Operations Support Squadron, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii