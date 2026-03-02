Staff Sergeant John Karnauk - Official Biography

Staff Sergeant John Karnauk Dedicated Crew Chief

Staff Sgt. John Karnauk serves as a Dedicated Crew Chief on the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team. As a Crew Chief, he is responsible for performing detailed aircraft inspections, diagnosing malfunctions, replacing components, reviewing maintenance documentation, and ensuring the aircraft is safe for aircrew to fly. He represents Air Combat Command, the United States Air Force, and the Department of Defense at more than 20 air shows annually. His mission is to ensure the demonstration team has a safe, reliable, and mission-ready aircraft available to execute a world-class aerial demonstration showcasing the F-22’s air superiority.

Karnauk enlisted in the Air Force in March 2018 and is from Atlantic City, New Jersey. He has served at multiple installations throughout his career and is currently assigned to Langley Air Force Base, Virginia.

Education 2022: Radio Television Operators License 2023: Airman Leadership School 2023: Airframe and Powerplant Certification

Awards 2023: Airman of the Wing, 1st Fighter Wing 2024: Crew Chief of the Year, 1st Fighter Wing 2025: Joint Base Langley-Eustis Top-3 Leadership Award

Assignments 2018: Lackland Air Force Base, Texas 2018: Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas 2018–Present: 27th Fighter Generation Squadron, Langley Air Force Base, Virginia