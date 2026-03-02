Technical Sergeant Blake Chrysle - Official Biography

Photo By Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin | U.S. Air Force TSgt Blake Chrysle, 2026 F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team maintenance team chief, poses for an official photo at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, Feb. 13, 2026. The F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team performs at more than 20 airshows worldwide, highlighting the precision and lethality of America’s fifth-generation fighter. Chrysle leads the team’s maintenance efforts, ensuring every aircraft meets the highest standards of readiness and safety. His leadership is critical to the team’s ability to execute complex demonstrations that showcase Air Force capabilities to audiences around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz) see less | View Image Page

Technical Sergeant Blake Chrysle F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Chief

Technical Sergeant Blake Chrysle serves as the United States Air Force’s F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Chief, based at Joint Base Langley–Eustis, Virginia. As the team chief, he represents Air Combat Command, the United States Air Force, and the Department of Defense at more than 20 air shows annually.

TSgt Chrysle helps lead the 13-member enlisted F-22 Demonstration Team and oversees all maintenance actions performed on the Raptor throughout the season. His leadership ensures the demonstration pilot is equipped with a safe, reliable, and combat-ready aircraft to execute precision aerial maneuvers for millions of spectators worldwide. Chrysle enlisted in the Air Force in January 2016. He is from Prescott, Arizona, and graduated from Bradshaw Mountain High School in 2015. Throughout his career, he has supported the F-22 mission in multiple key roles, to include serving as an Assistant Dedicated Crew Chief, Dedicated Crew Chief, and Quality Assurance Inspector. He deployed twice (2023 and 2025) and was a member of the 2023 Raptor Modification Team, contributing to enterprise-level modernization efforts for the F-22 fleet.

In his free time, Chrysle enjoys playing hockey, visiting breweries, golfing, running, going to the gym, traveling, and trying new food.

Assignments 2016 – 2020: Assistant Dedicated Crew Chief, 90th Fighter Squadron, Elmendorf Air Force Base, Alaska 2020 – 2023: Dedicated Crew Chief, 94th Fighter Generation Squadron, Langley Air Force Base, Virginia 2023 – 2025: Quality Assurance Inspector, 1st Maintenance Group, Langley Air Force Base, Virginia 2025 – Present: F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Chief, Joint Base Langley–Eustis, Virginia