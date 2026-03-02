Altus AFB, Fort Sill Units Exchange Medals to Celebrate Over Two Decades of Joint Training

Photo By Airman 1st Class Emma Wright | An Army Achievement Medal is displayed at Altus Air Force Base (AFB), Oklahoma, March 4, 2026. More than an exchange of medals between Altus AFB’s 58th Airlift Squadron, the 97th Logistics Readiness Squadron and the 5-5 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, assigned to Fort Sill, the ceremony honored an interservice relationship forged in sweat, precision and shared commitment to building combat-ready forces across Southwest Oklahoma and around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emma Wright) see less | View Image Page

A ceremony was held on March 4, 2026, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, highlighting the unique joint partnership between the Altus AFB’s 58th Airlift Squadron, the 97th Logistics Readiness Squadron and the 5-5 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, assigned to Fort Sill, recognizing members from each organization.

Against the backdrop of a C-17 Globemaster III, and the Southwest Oklahoma landscape, Airmen and Soldiers stood shoulder to shoulder in crisp formation. The hangar, typically filled with the echo of tools and machinery, took on a ceremonial tone as service members gathered to pay tribute to a longstanding and successful joint training partnership. More than an exchange of medals, the ceremony honored an interservice relationship forged in sweat, precision and shared commitment to building combat-ready forces across Southwest Oklahoma and around the globe.

For over 25 years, the 58th AS and the 97th LRS have worked together to train members of the 5-5 ADA on proper C-17 loading procedures for a wide variety of Army combat vehicles. By integrating Soldiers into realistic loading operations, Airmen sharpened their own skills on loading a variety of Army combat vehicles while ensuring the 5-5 ADA had the knowledge and understanding to safely deploy their equipment by air as well.

While loading a combat vehicle onto a C-17 may appear straightforward, it requires meticulous coordination, technical expertise and strict adherence to safety standards. From weight distribution and tie-down configurations to communication protocols, every step in the process is critical. When all participants — not just C-17 loadmasters — understand and can execute proper loading procedures, the safety of the aircrew and equipment increases exponentially.

“These joint training sessions are a great opportunity to work with our fellow Soldiers,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Thomas Olney, 58th AS loadmaster evaluator. “Working with the 5-5 Air Defense Artillery Battalion helps to train our loadmasters and ready both of our forces for deployment, which is what joint training is all about.”

As neighboring installations in Oklahoma, Altus Air Force Base and Fort Sill exemplify a unique regional representation of mutual support. Their collaboration demonstrates how Airmen and Soldiers are capable of operating seamlessly as a joint force, leveraging each other’s expertise to achieve shared objectives.

“This partnership may have started because of proximity — we’re neighbors here in Southwest Oklahoma — but it has grown into something much more meaningful,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jonathan Taylor, 58th AS commander. “Today these collaborative training events occur monthly, strengthening the integration between the Soldiers and Airmen. Working side by side with these air defenders ensures we are ready to move these critical systems anywhere in the world when the nation calls.”

During the ceremony, members of the 58th AS and 97th LRS were awarded the Army Achievement Medal in recognition of their support to Army training requirements. Likewise, members of 5-5 ADA received the Air and Space Achievement Medal for their contributions to joint air mobility operations. Squadron and battalion-level leadership from both installations attended to honor the medal recipients and reinforce the strength of the partnership.

“Our partnership with Altus Air Force Base is built on mutual trust, professionalism and shared commitment to readiness,” U.S. Army Lt. Col. Dewayne Deener, commanding officer of the 5-5 ADA, said. “Operating as a joint force in Southwest Oklahoma, we have demonstrated that interservice cooperation is not just an idea — it’s a daily practice. From home station training to operational missions, we know we can rely on each other. That trust translates directly into combat power for the nation.”

Ultimately, this distinctive event was more than a medals presentation. The ceremony highlighted the importance of Southwest Oklahoma’s military presence and its critical role in national defense, showcasing how tactical-level cooperation supports strategic outcomes worldwide. It also honored interservice cooperation that continues to develop combat-capable forces ready to deploy at a moment’s notice.

Members of the 58th AS that received the Army Achievement Medal were U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Thomas Olney, Tech Sgt. Aleea Barreras, Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Miller-Assous, Staff Sgt. Jolan Besse, Staff Sgt. Andrew Buffin, Staff Sgt. Andrew Chatfield, Staff Sgt. Dakota Maynor, Staff Sgt. Joshua Moore, Staff Sgt. Scott O’Donnell, Staff Sgt. Tiffany Smith and Staff Sgt. Justin Thompson.

Members of the 97th LRS that received the Army Achievement Medal were U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Preston Dodd, Staff Sgt. Jack Woodsmansey, Senior Airman Bobby Boyd, Senior Airman Caiyan Mitchell and Airman Andrew Mitchell.

Members of the 5-5 ADA that received the Air and Space Achievement Medal were U.S. Army Capt. Adrian Rodriguez-Lebron, 1st Lt. Paul Johnson, 1st Lt. Nicholas Kullman, 1st Lt. Cameron Olson, 1st Lt. Samuel Pickering, 1st Lt. Autumn Thompson, 2nd Lt. Levi Greene, 1st Sgt. Porscha Davis, Sgt. 1st Class Ian Slater, Sgt. Raymon Fehringer, Sgt. Matthew Garcia, Sgt. Dylan Lester, Sgt. Eugene Lindsey, Sgt. Conor Perry, Sgt. Joerico Sovine, Sgt. Gregory Talbott and Spc. Denahi Muina.