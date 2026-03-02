Master Sergeant Brady Pummel - Official Biography

Master Sergeant Brady Pummel Senior Enlisted Leader

Master Sergeant Brady Pummel is the United States Air Force’s F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team Senior Enlisted Leader, based at Langley AFB, Virginia. As the aerial demonstration team senior enlisted leader, he is responsible for representing Air Combat Command, the United States Air Force, and the Department of Defense at more than 20 air shows annually. He leads the 13-member enlisted F-22 Demonstration Team and oversees all maintenance actions performed on the Raptor. By doing so, he ensures the demonstration pilot is equipped with a safe, reliable, and effective jet to execute maneuvers for more than 10 million spectators around the world each year. MSgt Pummel also serves as the narrator during demonstration performances. MSgt Pummel was born in Garden City, KS, and graduated from Atchison High School in Atchison, KS in 2007. On 28 January 2008, he enlisted into the United States Air Force as a Tactical Aircraft Maintenance Technician.

MSgt Pummel is currently part of the 1st Fighter Wing, Langley AFB, VA. Before arriving at Langley AFB, he was on a special assignment as command and control of force protection in AFCENT. His latest assignment brings him to the F-22 Demonstration Team. He has toured and deployed all over the world supporting numerous joint force contingency operations.

Education 2007: Technical Degree from Northeast Kansas Technical College in Auto Restoration 2015: Airman Leadership School 2022: Non-Commisioned Officer Academy Assignments 2008-2011 F-22 Asst. Dedicated Crew Chief, Elmendorf Air Force Base, AK 2011-2016 F-22 Dedicated Crew Chief, Nellis Air Force Base, NV 2016-2017 Crash Recovery Team Chief, Incirlik Air Base, Turkey 2017-2019: F-22 Dedicated Crew Chief, Tyndall Air Force Base, FL 2019-2020: F-22 Demonstration Team Crew Chief, Langley Air Force Base, VA 2020-2022: Unit Deployment Manager, Langley Air Force Base, VA 2022-2024: F-22 Flightline Expediter, Langley Air Force Base, VA 2024-Present: F-22 Demonstration Team Senior Enlisted Leader, Langley Air Force Base, VA