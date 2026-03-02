Fort Hood sergeant convicted of domestic abuse sentenced to prison

FORT HOOD, Texas – A non-commissioned officer was convicted by a military jury for physically assaulting his former wife at the conclusion of his trial March 1 at the Finkelstein Judicial Center.



Sgt. 1st Class Courtney D. Robertson, 41, a radiology specialist assigned to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, was sentenced by the military judge to two years in prison and a bad conduct discharge.



Robertson was acquitted of attempted murder.



On April 15, 2024, Robertson confronted his then-wife about the pending custody of their son as they were in the process of divorcing. During the discussion he became upset because she only wanted to discuss the issue of custody and not other matters pertaining to their divorce.



Becoming agitated, Robertson pulled out a revolver and shot at her, punched her in the face and then strangled her in their bedroom. His wife called 911 and officers with the Killeen Police Department arrived at their home.



After the assault, Robertson remained in the house while police attempted to get him to come out peacefully. Meanwhile, the victim fled the residence when she had the opportunity. After several hours, Robertson finally surrendered to police and was apprehended.



The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division collaborated with the Killeen Police Department in the investigation of this case.



The evidence presented by the prosecutors was critical in securing the conviction. The jury saw the gun used in the incident, medical records of the victim, crime scene photos and heard testimony from law enforcement.



“The victim in this case will never forget the violence she experienced April 15, 2024, at the hands of Sgt. 1st Class Robertson but hopefully the results of this court-martial will deliver a measure of solace,” said Maj. John Architzel, prosecutor, Fifth Circuit, Army Office of Special Trial Counsel.



Robertson will serve his confinement at the Midwest Joint Regional Correctional Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan.



This case was investigated by Army CID’s Central Texas Field Office and the Killeen Police Department. It was prosecuted by Architzel, Lt. Col. William Wicks, Headquarters, Army OSTC and Capt. Peter Konchak, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, III Armored Corps.



The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is comprised of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters that oversee 28 field offices located across the country to include Europe and Korea. For more information visit [https://www.army.mil/ostc](https://www.army.mil/ostc).



If you would like to report a crime, have information about a crime, or have been the subject or survivor of a crime, you can submit anonymous tips to Army CID at [www.p3tips.com/armycid](http://www.p3tips.com/armycid).

