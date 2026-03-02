162nd Wing Firefighters support FAA-required emergency exercise at Tucson International Airport

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Stephen Luke | An aircraft trainer is engulfed in smoke and flames in preparation for a training exercise at Tucson International Airport, Tucson, Arizona, February 25, 2026. The Federal Aviation Administration requires regular training for emergency personnel at all airports to ensure crews have the ability to respond quickly and effectively to aircraft mishaps. (Photo by U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Stephen Luke) see less | View Image Page

Firefighters from the 162nd Wing participated in a full-scale emergency preparedness exercise Feb. 25, 2026, at Tucson International Airport, hosted by Tucson Airport Authority.

The exercise, required every three years by the Federal Aviation Administration, ensures the airport remains prepared to respond to aircraft emergencies. The training included a simulated aircraft incident designed to test the coordinated response of airport personnel and first responders. Volunteer role players participated to help replicate real-world conditions.

The exercise brought together airport personnel, 162nd Wing Emergency Management and Fire Department, and regional mutual aid agencies to evaluate emergency response procedures and coordination during an aircraft emergency scenario.

“Preparedness exercises are the foundation of effective emergency response,” said Mike Hammarstrom, Department of Emergency and Military Affairs Emergency Management South Region liaison. “They provide a critical opportunity to work with emergency response partners to test our coordination, identify gaps, and ensure we are all working from the same playbook when real disaster strikes.

Exercises like these strengthen interoperability between military and civilian responders and reinforce the Air National Guard’s commitment to readiness and community partnership.

“Today’s exercise showcased the 162nd Wing’s Fire and Emergency Services’ capabilities in responding to an in-flight emergency at Tucson International Airport,” said Master Sgt. Ruben Robles, 162nd Emergency Management Superintendent. “This event highlighted the critical importance of our collaboration with invaluable mutual aid partners. This collaboration is key to ensuring the safety of all operations conducted at TIA.”

The 162nd Wing trains and develops combat-ready Airmen who support homeland defense, build international partnerships and deliver airpower in support of national defense objectives. Through realistic training and strong coordination with local partners, the wing remains prepared to respond to emergencies at home while supporting Air Force and National Guard missions around the world.