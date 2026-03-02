SLD 45, Brevard Public Schools Strengthen Partnership to Support Military-Connected Students

Photo By Staff Sgt. Samuel Becker | Dr. Mark Rendell, Brevard Public Schools superintendent and U.S. Space Force Col. Brian Chatman, Space Launch Delta 45 commander sign a memorandum of understanding in Brevard County, Florida, Feb. 27, 2026. The agreement strengthens collaboration between Brevard Public Schools and SLD 45 to better support military-connected students transitioning into local schools. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, Fla. — Space Launch Delta 45 and Brevard Public Schools formalized their continued partnership through a renewed Memorandum of Understanding aimed at easing school transitions for military-connected students.

The agreement reinforces collaboration between the installation and the school district to improve predictability, streamline enrollment processes, and enhance support systems for students in kindergarten through 12th grade whose families serve in the armed forces.

For U.S. Space Force Col. Brian Chatman, SLD 45 commander, the impact of this partnership extends beyond the classroom—it directly affects mission readiness.

“Strengthening our partnership with Brevard County Public Schools is a cornerstone of our commitment to our service members and their families, and it directly enhances both mission readiness and quality of life,” Chatman said. “When our Guardians and Airmen are confident that their children are in a stable, supportive, and high-quality educational environment, it reduces personal stress and allows them to remain focused on the mission.”

Military families often face frequent relocations, creating academic and social challenges for students. The Memorandum of Understanding outlines cooperative measures designed to address those challenges, including streamlined records transfers, recognition of PCS orders for registration, improved access to extracurricular activities, and enhanced coordination on graduation requirements and post-secondary planning.

The agreement also formalizes the role of the School Liaison as the official military representative to the school district, ensuring consistent communication between installation leadership and Brevard Public Schools.

“This renewed Memorandum of Understanding sends a clear and powerful message to military families considering an assignment to SLD 45: You are a priority, and your family's well-being is essential to our community,” Chatman said. “By formalizing our partnership, we’re telling families that they will find a supportive and integrated community that is invested in their success, both on and off duty.”

According to Susan Clark, SLD 45 School Liaison, one of the most significant challenges families face when arriving in Brevard County is identifying a quality school that meets their child’s needs.

“The shape and size of Brevard County presents some challenges,” Clark said. “But through our established relationship with Brevard Public Schools and State of Florida legislation, we are able to alleviate some of the stress of selecting a high-quality school using our Transitioning Active Duty process for families incoming with orders to Patrick Space Force Base and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.”

Clark emphasized that many Brevard campuses have earned the Purple Star School designation, recognizing their commitment to supporting military-connected students. Combined with the MOU, this designation strengthens training opportunities and equips schools with additional resources to better understand and address the unique needs of military families.

One of the most valuable outcomes of the agreement, she said, is the streamlined communication between the Patrick School Liaison Office and key district offices.

“We have direct lines of communication to each school and key personnel in the district such as the School Choice Office, Registration Department, Student Services, Exceptional Student Education Offices, and even the Superintendent,” Clark said. “These connections allow us to work timely solutions for incoming families, which then allows them to focus on getting their family settled, ultimately allowing the active-duty member to more quickly focus on the mission.”

The School Liaison Office provides comprehensive support for both inbound and outbound families. Services include electronic welcome packets, PCS checklists for organizing student records, one-on-one consultations to discuss school options and timelines, assistance with Active Duty in Transition paperwork, and warm hand-offs to school liaisons at the next duty station.

“I am honored to work with both inbound and outbound families to reduce some of the stress of their PCS and help ensure their children have the best possible education opportunities here in the local area or wherever their next duty station will be,” Clark said.

The renewed MOU replaces the previous agreement signed in 2016 and remains in effect for 10 years. Together, SLD 45 and Brevard Public Schools reaffirm their shared commitment to supporting military families and ensuring every student has the opportunity to succeed.