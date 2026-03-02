Navy Begins Demolition of Six Buildings at former Hunters Point Naval Shipyard in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO – Work has begun on the abatement and removal of hazardous materials for six buildings scheduled to be demolished at the former Hunters Point Naval Shipyard under a contract awarded to Burlingame, California-based ECC.

Demolition of buildings 351, 351A, 366, 401, 411 and 439 is slated to begin in late March, with planned completion within 15 months.

“This contract begins the congressionally authorized building removal work at the former Shipyard, said Michael Pound, the Navy’s Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) environmental coordinator for the property. “We will work closely with the contractor to remove these structures with minimal impact to surrounding communities and businesses.”

The demolition contract requires a minimum of 23% of onsite work to be conducted by locally-owned businesses. Landfill trucking and disposal costs are excluded from this requirement.

The BRAC Program Management Office and ECC, working under the oversight of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and state regulatory agencies, will implement dust control measures to maintain compliance with air quality regulations throughout the demolition, transport and material handling process. Local air quality will be monitored daily.

All project work will be performed in compliance with Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA) requirements and in accordance with the work plan approved by the regulatory agencies.

*** A contract was awarded in February to five contractors for future demolition projects at the former Hunters Point Naval Shipyard. The five contractors include: Aptim Radiological Services LLC, ECC Expeditionary Constructors LLC, Ferma Corporation, Integrated Demolition and Remediation Inc., and RSI Amentum Environmental Solutions, LLC. The five contractors will compete for future demolition task orders, with the next task order expected to focus on Parcel B. Contractors are also required to demonstrate their ability to hire locally-owned businesses. -USN-

The Department of the Navy BRAC PMO serves as the primary liaison with local communities and redevelopment authorities; oversees all base closure, realignment, and care taker activities; and develops and implements plans, priorities, and procedures for base disposals and their associated environmental cleanups.

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command is the naval shore facilities, base operating support, and expeditionary engineering systems command that delivers life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to fleet and Marine Corps priorities.