AMISTAD 2025 revitalizes La Mesa Clinic

Fresh paint on the walls, the steady hum of new air conditioners, and bright lighting inside the Centro de Salud de La Mesa stand as reminders of the lasting impact of AMISTAD 2025.

This global health engagement more than tripled daily dental capacity and modernized the rural clinic’s infrastructure, with U.S. Air Force Airmen and Guardians joining Panama’s Ministry of Health staff, clinic employees and local volunteers to complete upgrades that will deliver lasting benefits for patients and providers alike.

“Not only was La Mesa geographically central to the mission, but it also became its heart,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Bert Liddell, AMISTAD 2025 mission commander. “What stood out wasn’t just the number of patients seen or the repairs completed—it was the way Airmen, Ministry of Health staff, clinic employees and community volunteers saw the vision, were immediately energized, and jumped in with both feet to make things happen at an incredible pace.

"People went far beyond their official titles and put in hundreds of hours of work, doing anything they could to make this clinic better. Watching that collaboration unfold was inspirational.”

Together, the team installed 20 new air-conditioning units, rewired outlets, updated lighting, replaced worn tile and gave the aging facility a fresh coat of paint.

The Centro de Salud de La Mesa has served the community for more than six decades. Originally donated in 1963 under the name John F. Kennedy Clinic, the building symbolized U.S.–Panama cooperation of that era. The original sign bearing Kennedy’s name still hangs on the exterior, a visible reminder of the partnership’s longevity.

Over the years, the clinic has weathered storms and welcomed thousands of patients. Its role as a lifeline has never diminished, making it more than just a medical facility—it is a cornerstone of local health care.

Dr. Lisa Ureña, the clinic’s director, said the upgrades came at a crucial time. Her staff provides general medical services such as prenatal and pediatric care, diabetes management, birth control, laboratory testing and school health checks. General medicine typically runs smoothly, but dental care faces the heaviest waits.

“Normally, we attend about 12 patients a day in dentistry. With the U.S. support, that’s jumped to 50 a day—nearly four times more. It’s a huge difference for our community,” Ureña said.

Community members also pitched in. Local resident Dario Ruiz volunteered his time to help repaint and repair the building, saying it gave him pride to contribute to a clinic that serves so many of his neighbors.

In all, the upgrades replaced more than 200 square feet of tile, refreshed electrical and lighting systems, and expanded dental services—improvements that immediately benefited patients while reducing backlogs.

For Ureña, the mission wasn’t just about repairs or patient numbers. “From the beginning, I thought there might be a barrier, but there hasn’t been,” she said. “We’ve built true friendships—sharing food, culture, even drinks like chicha. It feels like the name fits perfectly: friendship.” Liddell agreed, emphasizing that the partnership was the true accomplishment. “This is what

AMISTAD is all about,” he said. “It wasn’t just a U.S. team coming in and doing work. It was Airmen and Panamanians coming together. When we leave, this facility will be stronger, but so will the relationships—and that’s the legacy that matters most.”

The work at La Mesa was the last chapter of AMISTAD 2025, a U.S. Southern Command global health engagement designed to strengthen partnerships, improve access to care and build readiness. By combining the efforts of local volunteers, government health workers and military teams, the upgrades left behind not only a stronger facility but also a more resilient community—fulfilling the mission’s goal of leaving places better than they were found.