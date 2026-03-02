Marine reservist earns Reserve Administration Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year while supporting III MEF mobilization efforts

Photo By 2nd Lt. Lea Pohalski | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Todd Karlsen, a native of Washington and an administrative specialist with the Reserve Affairs Branch, III Marine Expeditionary Force, poses for a photo during an interview on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, March 3, 2026. Karlsen was awarded Reserve Administration Non-commissioned Officer of the Year for his efforts supporting large-scale mobilization and travel coordination for Marines across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by 2nd Lt. Lea Pohalski) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HANSEN, Okinawa, Japan — U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Todd Karlsen, a native of Washington and an administrative specialist with III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion and assigned to the Reserve Affairs Branch, III MEF, was awarded Reserve Administration Non-commissioned Officer of the Year on Feb. 26, 2026. Karlsen received this award after supporting large-scale mobilization and travel coordination for Marines across the Indo-Pacific.

Originally from Battle Ground, Washington, Karlsen joined the Marine Corps Reserve while pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering. He said he was motivated to serve while continuing his education and developing his leadership abilities.

Karlsen is initially stationed as a reservist with Headquarters and Service Company, 6th Engineer Support Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group based in Portland, Oregon. He mobilized to Okinawa in support of the III MEF Stand-In Force for fiscal year 2025. Selected as the only Marine from his unit for the mobilization, Karlsen, along with four other administrators, helped manage travel and administrative support for nearly 43 units participating in the mission.

Working within the Reserve Affairs Branch, Karlsen also assists with the Individual Mobilization Augmentee program for III MEF, supporting approximately 100 reservists assigned throughout the region. His responsibilities include writing mobilization orders, coordinating flights from Marines’ home of record to operational locations such as Okinawa and the Republic of Korea, and ensuring personnel meet administrative requirements before deployment.

“Usually, we could work 14 hours a day and still have more to do,” said Karlsen. “We come in, go through emails and start putting out fires—whatever is most urgent for the Marines we’re supporting.”

Karlsen’s work frequently centers on the Defense Travel System and Government Travel Charge Card management, ensuring orders, claims and travel documentation are accurate and properly authorized. These responsibilities typically fall to senior staff noncommissioned officers or officers, but Karlsen was granted approving-official permissions due to his demonstrated proficiency and reliability.

Karlsen said the encouragement and mentorship he received from leaders within his shop played a significant role in his professional development and ultimately led him to submit his package for the award. “I’m very grateful to be selected for this award. It is an honor to be its recipient,” Karlsen said. “I owe much of my success to the mentors I’ve had who shaped me and directed my motivation.”

In addition to his professional achievements, Karlsen’s award package highlighted his volunteer work supporting installation events and community initiatives, including beach cleanups, Single Marine Program activities and blood drives. He also volunteered as a youth soccer coach through the installation’s youth sports program.

Karlsen plans to attend the Marine Corps Association Manpower & Reserve awards dinner in April at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, where winners from across the Marine Corps will be recognized.