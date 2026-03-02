USAG Hawai‘i, state leaders sign joint agreement to strengthen emergency access through Kolekole Pass

Your browser does not support the audio element.

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaiʻi — Military leaders, state officials and community partners gathered overlooking the Waiʻanae Coast to sign a memorandum of understanding ensuring coordinated emergency access through Kolekole Pass, reinforcing a partnership designed to protect communities along Oʻahu’s leeward coast.

The agreement between the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation, Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency and the City and County of Honolulu establishes procedures for opening Kolekole Pass to civilian traffic during life-threatening emergencies, providing an additional evacuation route for residents of the Waiʻanae Coast.

The signing followed a joint emergency access exercise conducted the day prior, led by Navy Region Hawaiʻi in coordination with U.S. Army Garrison Hawaiʻi. Personnel from the garrison’s Directorate of Emergency Services and Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security joined state and county partners to rehearse procedures for opening the pass and managing evacuation traffic during a crisis.

Capt. Samuel White, commander of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, said the training highlighted the importance of coordination among agencies responsible for emergency response.

“Just yesterday we conducted another exercise where we pushed vehicles through the pass with support from the Department of Transportation and our emergency management partners,” White said. “These rehearsals strengthen relationships and coordination so when the request comes, our response is automatic and focused on moving people to safety.”

Col. Rachel Sullivan, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Hawaiʻi, said the renewed agreement formalizes a process that has already proven successful during previous emergencies.

“Today marks the official signing of a memorandum of understanding between the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation, Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency and the City and County of Honolulu, codifying an agreement for coordinated access to Kolekole Pass as an emergency evacuation route for the Waiʻanae Coast of Oʻahu,” Sullivan said.

Although the pass has been used during past emergencies, Sullivan said the agreement ensures the procedures remain in place beyond individual leaders.

“Our sincere hope is that this agreement — one that transcends individual commanders and personalities — will give peace of mind to our community,” she said.

Maj. Gen. James Bartholomees, senior commander of U.S. Army Hawaiʻi and commanding general of the 25th Infantry Division, said the partnership reflects the military’s commitment to both national defense and community support.

“We are blessed to live here in Hawaiʻi and blessed to serve,” Bartholomees said. “With that comes the responsibility to care for the land we steward and the communities around us.”

Rear Adm. Brad Collins, commander of Navy Region Hawaiʻi, said the agreement reflects years of collaboration between military and civilian partners.

“Today’s signing is more than a document,” Collins said. “It is a reaffirmation of trust, partnership and cooperation.”

Collins noted the pass proved critical during the July 2025 tsunami warning when hundreds of vehicles safely transited the route ahead of the projected wave arrival.

“This worked because of the relationships, planning and trust we have built together,” he said.

James Barros, administrator of the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency, said the agreement demonstrates a shared commitment to protecting residents.

“Our preparedness as a state requires everyone,” Barros said. “This memorandum establishes clear procedures for requesting and opening the pass when circumstances warrant. It is about protecting lives.”

Following the remarks, representatives from participating agencies signed a ceremonial version of the memorandum, symbolizing their continued commitment to coordinated emergency response and community safety across Hawaiʻi.