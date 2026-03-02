NMRTC Lemoore Strengthens Fleet Readiness by Certifying CPR Instructors for CNATTU

LEMOORE, Calif.– Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Lemoore recently certified nine Sailors from the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit (CNATTU) Lemoore as CPR instructors.



The course, hosted by NMRTC Lemoore’s Staff Education and Training (SEAT) department, prepared the participants to teach cardiopulmonary resuscitation and use an automated external defibrillator (AED). Through classroom instruction, hands-on practice, and scenario-based evaluations, each student demonstrated the proficiency to perform CPR and the ability to teach others.



These newly qualified instructors will return to their unit to teach fellow active-duty Sailors, embedding certified instructors directly within an operational unit. This approach strengthens medical readiness by making life-saving skills more accessible throughout the command.



“This certification ensures these individuals are not only capable responders in an emergency but also capable educators,” said Lt. Vanessa Lee, the SEAT department head. “When they return to their unit, they multiply the impact of this training to help build a culture of readiness.”



Through this partnership, NMRTC Lemoore supports CNATTU’s mission to produce Sailors and Marines with the knowledge and skills to maintain F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft systems. Its students go to the fleet as trained aviation maintainers capable of generating aircraft readiness to succeed in combat.



Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Lemoore, located at Naval Health Clinic Lemoore, ensures the readiness of its active-duty service members and improves the lives of military families through the delivery of high-quality healthcare to over 18,000 eligible beneficiaries at NAS Lemoore, California and NAS Fallon, Nevada. The command also provides dental care and medical administrative support to Navy, Marine Corps, and international students at the Naval Postgraduate School, Defense Language Institute and the Center for Information Dominance in Monterey, California. The command’s mission is to advance the readiness and health of our warfighters and beneficiaries and invest in our people and partnerships.

