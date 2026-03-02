National Military Audiology and Speech Pathology Center’s partnership, research lead to winning hearing loss prevention award

BETHESDA, Md. — Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s National Military Audiology and Speech Pathology Center partnered with Defense Centers for Public Health – Aberdeen (DCPH-A) to advance hearing conservation and conduct hearing health research.

Their successful partnership and research that linked service members’ hearing health to medical readiness earned the team the 2026 Safe-in-Sound Award for Innovation in Hearing Loss Prevention.

“The Safe-in-Sound Innovation Award recognizes our organization’s commitment to innovation and its proven success in improving military health,” Walter Reed Chief Scientist Douglas Brungart, Ph.D., said.

The Audiology and Speech Pathology Center’s Boothless Audiometry Study Team (BAST) received the hearing loss prevention award at the annual convention for the National Hearing Conservation Association (NHCA) in February. The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, Council for Accreditation in Occupational Hearing Conservation and American Industrial Hygiene Association cosponsor the award with NHCA.

“They push for program improvements backed by solid evidence and focus on solutions that actually work in the real world and can be scaled up,” NHCA’s website states. “Their work made it possible to conduct essential annual hearing tests even in challenging, remote locations without sacrificing accuracy, quality, or efficiency.”

Benjamin Sheffield, an auditory studies investigator at DCPH-A, said that the team’s success came from their unique structure that allowed them to bridge the gap between research and public health practice.

“Our team has the ability to study a problem in the field or clinic, implement a solution in our hearing conservation programs, and then, refine it based on the results,” Sheffield added. “This cycle ensures our policies are not only scientifically sound but also practical and efficient for real-world application."

The team’s work began over five years ago, when BAST began researching how boothless audiometry technology can address some of the challenging questions related to noise exposure effects on military members. BAST’s studies focused on evaluating acute auditory effects that resulted from heavy weapons training noise and blast exposure, maintenance of Department of War’s hearing readiness standards in strict infection control environments, and the advantages of the boothless audiometry system’s flexibility.

“Prior to the COVID pandemic, the only way to meet the hearing readiness requirements in the DOW was to test a patient in a booth,” Brungart said. “Now, boothless audiometry has been used to conduct annual hearing tests on more than 40,000 service members.”

Additionally, BAST’s boothless audiometry system, which incorporates personalized training, feedback and fit-testing of hearing protection devices, led to improved protective behavior, according to NHCA’s website.

“Service members say that understanding their hearing status and protection needs better has helped them make decisions about noise exposure management,” NHCA’s website says. “This innovative approach creates a data-driven framework for prioritizing hearing loss prevention across the DOD and has influenced regulatory updates.”

In 2025, BAST developed and patented a neck-based hearing protector fit-test procedure reinforcing its dedication to service members’ hearing and readiness.

Brungart said the procedure is based on the boothless audiometer and that it addresses a critical limitation of current commercial systems: e.g., the inability to estimate the amount of protection provided by earmuffs, helmets and devices that are used over the ear.

“Laboratory validation confirmed the approach’s accuracy and demonstrated that the technology can provide clinicians with a more universal fit-test solution,” Brungart added. “We have now filed a patent on the technology and are looking to license it commercially.”

BAST’s success and desire to improve hearing health for service members means the team isn’t planning to give up their research efforts anytime soon.

“Our next step is to explore the many nuances of how hearing acuity impacts operational performance across different military domains,” Sheffield said. “This research is critical because it has far-reaching implications, influencing everything from hearing protection device requirements to engineering noise control solutions.”

But for now, when it comes to hearing health, the team recommends paying attention to the effects on your hearing after a loud noise exposure because it can have a long-term impact.

“The most important takeaway is to listen to your body,” Sheffield said. “If you experience even temporary changes in your hearing after a loud noise exposure — like sounds becoming dull or muffled — don't ignore it.

“Our research shows this is a critical warning sign,” he added. “It not only points to potential long-term consequences for your hearing readiness, but it can also impact your ability to perform effectively and safely in the moment.”

The Audiology and Speech Pathology Center’s mission is to preserve and improve the health and quality-of-life of our nation’s heroes and their families by developing, incorporating and disseminating state-of-the-art clinical practices in audiology and speech-language pathology. For more information about the center and its services, go to walterreed.tricare.mil/Patient-Resources/Health-Services/Specialty-Care/Audiology-Speech-Pathology.