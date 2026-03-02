WBAMC Hosts 12th Annual Medical Conference for Day of Intensive Training

Photo By Amabilia Payen | Brig. Gen. Jonathan C. Taylor, deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Medical Command...... read more read more Photo By Amabilia Payen | Brig. Gen. Jonathan C. Taylor, deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Medical Command (center stage), was the keynote speaker at William Beaumont’s Army Medical Command’s 12th Annual Medical Provider Conference held on February 27 at the NCO Leadership Center of Excellence auditorium see less | View Image Page

Fort Bliss, TEXAS – In a commitment to perpetual learning and excellence in patient care, medical providers from across William Beaumont Army Medical Center gathered on Friday, Feb. 27, for the 12th Annual Medical Provider Conference, a day dedicated to fulfilling mandatory training requirements and exploring the latest advancements in military medicine.



The all-day event provides a crucial opportunity for physicians, optometrists, psychologists, and other healthcare professionals to satisfy annual training mandates for medical licensing on topics such as medical ethics, opioid training, and combating human trafficking, all in a single, focused session. This ensures that the providers caring for the Fort Bliss community remain fully certified and equipped with the most current knowledge.



The day’s keynote speaker, Brig. Gen. Jonathan Craig Taylor, the Army Medical Command deputy commanding general, expressed his deep appreciation for the hospital’s staff.



“I would just want this team to know how incredibly grateful we are for all that they do for this community,” Taylor said. “This opportunity for them is a chance to just learn and to really understand how they can continue to provide better care each day. This is a team that is incredibly dedicated to taking care of each and every Soldier and taking care of the families and all the beneficiaries, retirees, that receive care.”



The conference covered a wide range of critical topics. Presentations included “Human trafficking: The healthcare provider role,” provided by Laura Lederer, a subject matter expert on trafficking in persons for U.S. government agencies including the U.S. Department of Defense, Department of Health and Human Services, and Department of Justice.



For attendees like Dr. Warren Alexander, the chief of hematology and oncology at WBAMC, the conference is a vital tool for professional growth and collaboration.



“I’m learning on the state of the military medicine and how we can better serve our active duty service members, their families and the retirees,” said Alexander, who grew up as a “military brat” and felt a calling to give back. “I think that we all need to collaborate across different subspecialties of primary care to work together to better serve our patients. And if we could do that, everybody wins.”



Following the keynote address, the providers attended various lectures, concluding with updates on medical coding and financial systems to enhance administrative efficiency. By dedicating a full day to this training, the hospital ensured its providers are not only compliant with all requirements but are also continuously improving the quality and safety of the care they deliver.