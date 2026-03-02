USS Seawolf (SSN 21) returns home from deployment

Courtesy Photo | NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BANGOR, Washington (Feb. 27, 2026) --Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Seawolf (SSN 21) returns to its homeport at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor following a scheduled deployment, Feb. 27, 2026. Seawolf is assigned to Submarine Development Squadron Five at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor. The Pacific Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence; anti-submarine warfare; anti-surface warfare; precision land strike; intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and early warning; and special warfare capabilities around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Yeoman First Class (Submarine) Logan Gonzales) see less | View Image Page

SILVERDALE, Wash. – Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Seawolf (SSN 21) returned home to Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor following a scheduled deployment, February 27, 2026. Seawolf and its crew performed a wide range of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

During the deployment, Seawolf logged more than 45,000 nautical miles and conducted a scheduled port visit to Yokosuka, Japan. While in Yokosuka, Seawolf hosted Japan’s Minister of Defense Shinjiro Koizumi and Chargé d’Affaires Aaron Snipe of the U.S. Embassy in Japan for a tour aboard the submarine.

“I am immensely proud to serve with the remarkable Sailors of USS Seawolf. For months, they operated at the highest levels of proficiency, faced with the most challenging undersea environments imaginable. Their unwavering dedication, technical mastery, and resilient spirit are the sole reasons for our success, and it is my absolute honor to bring them home today,” said Cmdr. Doug Hagenbuch, commanding officer of Seawolf. “I would also like to thank the families of the Seawolf crew for their unwavering support, patience, and sacrifices during this deployment which is a true testament to their character and patriotism.”

Upon Seawolf’s arrival, the tradition of the ceremonial first kiss was honored by Chief Electrician’s Mate, Submarines, Daniel Hearnsberger and his spouse. This was followed by the ceremonial first hug, given to Senior Chief Machinist’s Mate Nuclear, Submarines, David Wainscott and his spouse.

“When a submarine Sailor returns from deployment, the feeling cannot be understood by someone who has not experienced it. It is a satisfying sense of pride and accomplishment in each Sailor's chilly Pacific Northwest breath today,” said Master Chief Machinist’s Mate Auxiliary, Submarines, Daniel Cudney, Seawolf's chief of the boat. “These sailors and their families have earned this reunion along with my deepest respect, gratitude, and appreciation.”

“USS Seawolf is the undisputed apex predator of the maritime domain, and its return from another highly successful deployment is a powerful testament to the decisive strategic advantage our nation holds in the undersea realm.” said Capt. Bennett Christman, commander of DEVRON 5. “While the machine itself serves as a marvel of American ingenuity, its true power resides in the caliber of sailors we send to sea— they are a true national treasure, and we are so thankful for their service and the support of their families.”

Seawolf, whose motto is “Beware the Wolf,” commissioned July 19, 1997, and is the fourth U.S. Navy submarine named after the solitary fish and the lead ship of its class. Seawolf, which operates under Submarine Development Squadron (DEVRON) 5 in Silverdale, Washington, is more than 350 feet long and has eight torpedo tubes.

The Pacific Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, early warning, and special warfare capabilities around the globe.