10th Special Forces Group Enhances Drone Proficiency Through Advanced Training at Fort Carson

FORT CARSON, Colo. – High winds tear across the tactical range—tumbleweeds pass and debris swirls but a tactical drone maneuvers steadily through the sky, locked on course and unmoved by the elements. This moment reflects the culmination of three demanding weeks of training.

Green Berets from the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) completed an intensive training program from February 9 to 27, conducting exercises both in the classroom and across multiple tactical ranges on Fort Carson. Advanced Drone Course designed to expand operational capabilities and enhance small unmanned aerial system (UAS) employment across the modern battlefield.

The course, led by instructors from 4th Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), brought together Green Berets, alongside a Soldier from the 4th Infantry Division. Throughout the training, students developed hands-on proficiency in soldering, assembling, programming, and piloting small UAS platforms.

The course emphasized technical mastery and tactical integration, reinforcing that drones are not a substitute for core Soldier skills but an additional asset that increases precision, adaptability, and lethality during reconnaissance and combat operations.

“This is simply another tool in a Soldier’s kit but its impact depends on how well we understand and employ it,” said Sgt. 1st Class Jovani Vasquez of the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade. “Our adversaries recognize that too. This technology is increasing worldwide, and enemy forces and terrorist organizations are actively using it. We must remain just as adaptive and informed to maintain the advantage.”

As the rhythm of warfare continues to evolve, UAS platforms have become increasingly central to operations. Over the past two decades, the battlefield has expanded beyond traditional ground maneuvering, requiring Soldiers to adapt to threats and opportunities in the air domain. The Advanced Drone Course reflects the Army’s commitment to ensuring units remain agile and prepared to meet emerging challenges.

Upon completion of the course, graduates are capable of independently maintaining and repairing their systems in austere environments. Soldiers are trained to troubleshoot malfunctions, replace components, and conduct basic modifications to sustain mission effectiveness.

“If the motor goes out, they now have the ability to re-solder a new motor, fix it, and continue the mission,” said a UAS instructor from 4th Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne). “If your M4 jams, you don’t stop—you find a solution. The same mindset applies to drones. Soldiers need to perform basic repairs and keep the mission moving.”

By investing in advanced drone training, the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) reinforces its ability to adapt to the evolving character of warfare. The course equips Soldiers with the technical skills and problem-solving mindset needed to build, repair, and employ small unmanned aerial systems in any environment. As technology reshapes the battlefield, initiatives like this ensure Green Berets remain agile, self-sufficient, and ready to maintain the advantage.