Airman Leadership School students execute capstone exercise Operation Red Wolf

MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. — Students attending Airman Leadership School at Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center, I.G. Brown Training and Education Center, conducted exercise Operation Red Wolf, a full-day leadership and wargaming exercise designed to test strategic thinking and operational execution under pressure.



ALS students from class 26-B were the first to conduct this organically developed training activity, which served as the capstone event for the enlisted warfighter module. Operation Red Wolf students were required to apply ALS operational concepts in a simulated live-execution scenario. Working in assigned roles, students planned, maneuvered, and engaged opposing forces with mission completion being the objective.



Throughout the exercise, participants incorporated principles such as the air force planning process, joint all-domain operations, agile combat employment, and mission command. Teams were challenged to think critically, adapt to evolving conditions, and lead effectively in a competitive environment.



“In ALS, we not only teach mission command, but we also train mission command,” said Tech. Sgt. Andrea Reyes, EPME instructor, Lankford EPME Center. “The intent is to move beyond classroom discussion and place these future non-commissioned officers in a competitive scenario that demands strategic thinking. This field training exercise reinforces that students are not simply developing as leaders, but as enlisted warfighters capable of executing mission command with confidence”.



This exercise reinforced the importance of operational agility and collaborative decision-making while sharpening leadership skills in high-tempo scenarios. By simulating real-world complexities that contribute to mission success across the joint force.



The I.G. Brown Training and Education Center includes three divisions: the Chief Master Sgt. Paul H. Lankford EPME Center, the TEC-University Video Production and Learning Development Division, and the Mission Support Division. Together, they represent all components of the Regular Air Force, Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, and civil service members—working side by side to develop today’s Airmen for tomorrow’s fight.