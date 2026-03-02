412th Test Wing conducts large-scale deployment readiness exercise

Photo By Daniel Kelley | Senior Airman Joshua Parada, 412th Test Wing command post, decontaminates himself during chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) defense training at Edwards Air Force Base, California, Feb. 27, 2026. (Air Force photo by Daniel Kelley) see less | View Image Page

More than 350 Airmen assigned to the 412th Test Wing participated in an intensive weeklong training exercise Feb. 23–27 designed to demonstrate the unit’s rapid response and deployment capabilities.

The large-scale readiness event tested Airmen across multiple mission areas, reinforcing the wing’s ability to mobilize and operate effectively in high-threat environments.

“As we make critical decisions about training and resources, one thing we won’t compromise on is the readiness of our forces. Our primary duty, even before test, is to ensure we are ready, always,” said Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Skarloken, 412th Test command chief master sergeant. “Because we’re warfighters, our nation has every right to expect the best from us, and we have the obligation to meet those expectations. Recent events in South America and the Middle East have proven our Airmen need to be ready to fight now.”

Training included small arms familiarization provided by the 412th Security Forces Squadron with M-4 rifles and M-18 pistols, ensuring Airmen maintain weapons proficiency and confidence in defensive operations. Airmen also completed comprehensive chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) defense training. The instruction provided by the 812th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Office of Emergency Management focused on protective measures such as proper use of gas masks and Mission-Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear, hazard detection procedures and decontamination operations.

Edwards’ medical professionals also participated in the training, allowing Airmen from various medical specialties to apply their expertise while responding to dynamic, real-world scenarios.

“The 412th Medical Group conducted in-person Tactical Combat Casualty Care, providing life-saving techniques and strategies for trauma care on the battlefield, including care under fire and self-aid and buddy care,” said Lt. Col. Kallyn Harencak, 412th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron. “Additionally, the Bioenvironmental Engineering team performed critical gas mask fit tests to ensure safety and protect users from CBRNE agents.”

As part of the exercise, participants operated in a high-stress, simulated environment designed to replicate real-world conditions. Airmen were required to rapidly don MOPP suits, building both confidence and familiarity with the equipment while under pressure. The fit checks conducted by the 412th OMRS ensured Airmen fully understood and correctly utilized their MOPP gear.

The weeklong event also enabled the 412th Logistics Readiness Squadron to execute full deployment processing actions, preparing Airmen as they would for an actual operational deployment. The hands-on experience ensured Airmen understood mobility requirements, accountability procedures and readiness standards necessary for immediate tasking.

Skarloken said the exercise underscored the 412th Test Wing’s commitment to maintaining a highly trained, mission-ready force capable of responding quickly to emerging threats while still committed to testing cutting-edge technologies for the warfighter.

“As test professionals, we sharpen American airpower by leading technological innovation and testing systems that will define future battle spaces,” Skarloken said. “We also hone the sharp, ready point of our force, guaranteeing our skills and warfighting ethos are never compromised.”