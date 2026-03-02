CNFRC SOY Chosen Among a Competitive Field

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Commander, Navy Reserve Forces Command (CNRFC) selected the Sailor of the Year and Shore Sailor of the Year (SOY) winners in Norfolk, Va. on Feb. 25, 2026.

Master-at-Arms 1st Class William J. Schwartz was named the 2025 CNFRC SOY. Yeoman 1st Class Gabrielle V. Polistico was recognized as the Shore SOY.

Schwartz and Polistico were among the top 10 finalists in a force of more than 39,000 Sailors.

Rear Adm. Luke A. Frost, Commander, CNFRC, praised the quality of the Sailor of the Year candidates, and acknowledged the value of their support networks.#_msocom_1 “Well done and congratulations to all. I would also like to recognize the respective families and the unit leadership who supported each of the finalists,” Frost said. “Their support remains critical to the success of each of our Sailors.”

CNRFC Command Master Chief Robert W. Lyons II was also impressed by the finalists. "This year's Sailor of the Year candidates, representing the CNRFC enterprise, were of an exceptionally high caliber,” said Lyons. “Their poise, professionalism, and pride in service are a testament to the fact that our Navy is truly the finest fighting force in the world."

Finalists from the Select Reserve community included: Builder 1st Class Miguel A. Puentes, Navy Reserve Center El Paso Master-at-Arms 1st Class Bradley A. Sather, Navy Reserve Center Detroit Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Lorenzorae Y. Balane, Navy Reserve Center Los Angeles Legalman 1st Class Jennifer M. Rahey, Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Everett

Finalists from the Training and Administration of the Reserve and Active Component included: Navy Counselor 1st Class Ashley A. Cody, Navy Reserve Center Kitsap Personnel Specialist 1st Class Austin H. Harbaugh, Commander Navy Reserve Forces Command Yeoman 1st Class Toneil, K. Robinson, Navy Reserve Center Fort Worth Yeoman 1st Class Kaylyn Worrell, Navy Reserve Center Knoxville

Schwartz and Polistico will compete against other U.S. Navy Reserve Type Commands’ SOY winners to become 2025 Chief of Navy Reserve Sailor of the Year.