Shipyard Spotlight: Ernest Vales, Special Emphasis Work (Code 361) Lead Zone Manager

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Special Emphasis Work (Code 361) Lead Zone Manager Ernest Vales is as enthusiastic about his career at NNSY as he is at organizing CrossFit workouts and coaching youth football and various competitive recreational sports.

“As one of the lead zone managers for Code 361, both at Kesselring Site Operations (KSO) and NNSY, Vales has successfully led several high-profile projects this year from emergent work at Naval Air Station North Island (NANSI) in San Diego, California to planning and executing first time work at KSO,” said NNSY Special Emphasis Work (C361) Assistant Project Superintendent Nicholas Eddings. “On top of his significant involvement in other Code 361 work the previous year at KSO successfully completing after an over three-year planning effort, consistently delivering exceptional results with unwavering dedication and a strong work ethic.”

“He consistently demonstrates an exceptional ability to step in and support his peers with minimal direction—often taking on the management of ongoing complex tasks that typically require a detailed handover,” said Eddings. “His instinctive understanding of what’s needed, combined with his skill in asking the right questions at the right time, ensures first-time quality and sets him apart as truly unique in this capability.”

Vales’s work ethic and attention to detail was shaped by advice he was given several years ago.

“You're only as good as the last thing you did,” said NNSY Special Emphasis Work (Code 361) Lead Zone Manager Ernest Vales. “Like five years ago, I could have been the best supervisor, but if I lose that drive or any type of fire to get stuff done, that's what they're going to remember me for.”

Vales continued, “If you have a good reputation, you have to continue to hold onto that reputation as you move forward.”

Vales coaches his team members at work and encourages everyone to network and meet people. He believes there’s value in knowing who does what at NNSY.

“Be outgoing, even if it's scary,” said Vales. “If you go into a meeting and you don't really understand what's going on, don't be afraid to ask questions or introduce yourself.”

Throughout his time at NNSY he understands that you don’t have to know everything, but you need to know where to go to find the answers. He also feels that part of networking is knowing how that new contact’s role fits in with what you do.

For anyone interested in his field, he believes it’s important to have a clear understanding of what you do. “Read the Task Group Instructions (TGI) and the paperwork and understand the work that you are doing, especially at my level, right now, because essentially I'm in charge of the schedule, the money, and the resources,” said Vales. “My job is to make sure everything flows and meshes together, and I can’t do that if I don’t understand the work.”

Vales’s networking and positive attitude contribute to his success as a Lead Zone Manager.

“At NNSY you work with different kinds of people from different backgrounds, upbringings, and it’s helped shape me,” said Vales.

Communication is key to fulfilling your objectives and Vales can acclimate and understand the environment he is working in and the people he works with. These skills also help him in coaching his son’s sports teams.

“Ernest Vales exemplifies the qualities of a dedicated leader, mentor, and role model,” said NNSY Environmental and Engineering and Compliance (C106.31) Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) Hazardous Waste Program Manager Shelby Bayless. “His positive influence and tireless efforts leave a lasting impact wherever he goes.”