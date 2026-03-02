Improving you during National Nutrition Month

March is National Nutrition Month. As a military community, taking simple, sustainable steps toward better health through improved nutrition directly impacts medical readiness, resilience and long-term wellness.
National Nutrition Month, an annual campaign led by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, highlights the critical importance of making informed food choices and developing healthy eating and physical activity habits.
Supporting Readiness Through Nutrition
Balanced nutrition supports:
“For Soldiers, proper fueling enhances endurance, recovery and mission performance,” said 1st Lt. Stephanie Gay, registered dietitian nutritionist, officer-in-charge nutrition care division. “For families and retirees, healthy dietary patterns help prevent chronic disease and promote lifelong wellness.”
Small Changes, Big Impact Gay recommends starting with manageable steps:
Fill half your plate with fruits and vegetables. Choose a variety of colors to ensure you’re getting essential vitamins, minerals and fiber.
Switch to whole grains. Whole wheat bread, brown rice and oatmeal provide sustained energy and improved digestion.
Choose lean proteins. Poultry, fish, beans, lentils and nuts support muscle repair while limiting saturated fat intake.
Stay hydrated. Replace sugary beverages with water to improve physical and cognitive performance.
Limit sodium and added sugars. Reducing processed foods and cooking at home more often helps control ingredients and portion sizes.
Nutrition Services at CRDAMC Community members interested in personalized nutrition counseling can contact the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Nutrition Therapy Clinic at 254-553-4463 or 254-488-8860, or stop by the clinic located on the 2nd floor, in clinic 2 of the hospital at 590 Medical Center Rd, Fort Hood.
Additional Army nutrition resources are available through:
Gay emphasizes that healthy eating is not about perfection — it’s about progress.
“Small, consistent improvements can strengthen readiness, enhance family wellness and improve quality of life across the Fort Hood community,” she added.
This National Nutrition Month, take a step toward better health — one meal at a time. -30-
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2026 10:17
|Story ID:
|559349
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|0
