From Private to Sustainment Leader: Davis Comes Full Circle in Europe

Photo By Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon | U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Damon Davis is pinned with command sergeant major rank by his mother and sister during a lateral promotion ceremony at Millrinder Hall on Panzer Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Feb. 6, 2026. The ceremony recognizes Davis’ advancement from sergeant major to command sergeant major after enlisting in the Army in November 1999 as a motor transport operator and serving more than 20 years in transportation and sustainment units. He previously served as acting command sergeant major for the 21st Special Troops Battalion, 21st Theater Sustainment Command. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon) see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — When Command Sgt. Maj. Damon Davis first arrived in Germany as a young private, the experience was overwhelming. Fresh out of Advanced Individual Training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, and far from his hometown of Fayetteville, North Carolina, he was adjusting to a new country, a new unit and the demands of military life.

“I was homesick my first couple of months,” Davis recalled. “But once I started learning the mission and understanding my role and responsibilities, I got out more and became comfortable.”

Davis enlisted in the Army as an motor transport operator, a role that placed him at the center of transportation and sustainment operations supporting units across the theater.

More than two decades later, Davis returned to Europe as a senior enlisted leader with a career shaped by transportation operations, airborne assignments, drill sergeant duty and strategic mobility missions.

On Feb. 5, 2026, the 21st Special Troops Battalion conducted a transfer of responsibility ceremony at Panzer Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany. During the ceremony, Davis relinquished responsibility to Sgt. Maj. Raymond Blas, marking the latest transition in a career closely tied to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command mission.

Davis’ earliest assignments introduced him to the scale of theater sustainment operations. Serving under the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, he supported transportation missions moving cargo and mail across Germany and throughout the theater.

“The 21st TSC supported everything logistical and sustainment in theater,” he said. “We handled general cargo and mail across Germany and even into Africa.”

As a junior Soldier, Davis conducted long-haul transportation missions across Europe in heavy vehicles. Following the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, safety protocols across the Army evolved.

“Early on, we were driving long missions across Europe on our own,” Davis said. “After 9/11, the Army looked at the bigger picture. For safety reasons, we started having truck commanders on every mission.”

Despite changes, over the years Davis said the command’s mission has remained consistent.

“The 21st is still the lead when it comes to moving supplies across the theater,” he said.

Davis credits several early mentors with shaping his leadership foundation. As a private, then-1st Sgt. Reginald Thompson and Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Ingram helped guide his development, while later leaders reinforced the standards and discipline that shaped his career.

His perspective shifted when he became a noncommissioned officer.

“As a sergeant, I knew my role was about taking care of Soldiers,” he said. “I wanted to give them the tools I learned early in my career.”

Assignments with the 82nd Airborne Division and the 173rd Airborne Brigade further shaped his leadership approach.

“The 82nd conducted missions worldwide,” Davis said. “The 173rd had a major impact in Europe, supporting the theater at the brigade level.”

His drill sergeant time reinforced the importance of fundamentals.

“Standards and discipline are the tip of the spear,” Davis said. “Those basics make Soldiers successful.”

Davis has served three tours in Germany and one in Italy, including three assignments under the 21st Theater Sustainment Command. Those experiences gave him a deeper understanding of sustainment operations supporting U.S. and rotational forces across Europe.

“You’re not just supporting one theater,” Davis said. “You’re ensuring rotational units have what they need when they arrive and helping them redeploy to their home station.”

After decades in transportation and logistics, Davis said sustainment remains fundamental to mission success.

“Logistics is the lifeline of everything that has to happen,” he said. “From Class I [food, rations, and water] through Class IX [repairs, components] everyone depends on sustainment.”

As a command sergeant major responsible for hundreds of Soldiers, Davis said leadership requires balancing mission demands with the well-being of the formation.

“You take care of the mission, take care of your Soldiers, take care of your family, and take care of yourself,” he said.

Looking back on his career, Davis defines success through the leaders he has helped develop.

“My success wasn’t mine alone,” he said. “It was built by the Soldiers, civilians and mentors who guided me along the way.”

Remembering his own arrival in Germany as a homesick private, Davis now shares advice with Soldiers experiencing that same transition.

“Talk with the battle buddies who arrived before you,” he said. “Most Soldiers go through the same experience and will help welcome you to the unit. Staying connected with family and friends back home also helps.”

From a homesick private stepping onto foreign soil to a command sergeant major sustaining readiness across the European theater, Davis’ career reflects discipline, mentorship and an enduring commitment to Soldiers and mission.

“No mission can be accomplished without sustainment,” he said.