(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Knox announces 2026 Easter services for Protestants, Catholics

    Fort Knox announces 2026 Easter services for Protestants, Catholics

    Photo By Eric Pilgrim | Chaplains from across Fort Knox will be conducting several 2026 Easter services...... read more read more

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2026

    Story by Eric Pilgrim 

    Fort Knox

    FORT KNOX, Ky. — Chaplains from across Fort Knox will be conducting several Easter services beginning March 29.

    Catholic services will be held at Prichard Place Chapel, starting with Palm Sunday mass March 29 at 10:30 a.m., Holy Thursday mass on April 2 at 6 p.m., Good Friday service April 3 at 6 p.m., Easter Vigil mass April 4 at 8:30 p.m., and Easter Sunday mass April 5 at 10:30 a.m.

    Protestant Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday services will be conducted at three different locations around post.

    The Easter sunrise service will be conducted on Brooks Field April 5 at 7 a.m. Officials say they will move the sunrise service to the Main Post Chapel in case of inclement weather.

    For more information, call 502-624-8556.

    *VisitFort Knox Newsatwww.army.mil/knoxfor all Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.*

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 09:13
    Story ID: 559345
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Knox announces 2026 Easter services for Protestants, Catholics, by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Fort Knox announces 2026 Easter services for Protestants, Catholics
    Fort Knox announces 2026 Easter services for Protestants, Catholics

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMC, IMCOM, Kentucky, Easter, sunrise service, chaplains

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version