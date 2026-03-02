Fort Knox announces 2026 Easter services for Protestants, Catholics

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Chaplains from across Fort Knox will be conducting several Easter services beginning March 29.
Catholic services will be held at Prichard Place Chapel, starting with Palm Sunday mass March 29 at 10:30 a.m., Holy Thursday mass on April 2 at 6 p.m., Good Friday service April 3 at 6 p.m., Easter Vigil mass April 4 at 8:30 p.m., and Easter Sunday mass April 5 at 10:30 a.m.
Protestant Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday services will be conducted at three different locations around post.
The Easter sunrise service will be conducted on Brooks Field April 5 at 7 a.m. Officials say they will move the sunrise service to the Main Post Chapel in case of inclement weather.
For more information, call 502-624-8556.
*VisitFort Knox Newsatwww.army.mil/knoxfor all Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.*
