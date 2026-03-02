NMRLC Sailor Supports Bilateral Exercise KEEN EDGE 26

Photo By Julius Evans | HONOLULU, Hawaii – Lt. Cmdr. Eric Gonzales, MSC, USN, from Naval Medical Readiness...... read more read more Photo By Julius Evans | HONOLULU, Hawaii – Lt. Cmdr. Eric Gonzales, MSC, USN, from Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command (NMRLC), Williamsburg, VA, recently played a key role in supporting Exercise KEEN EDGE 26, a bilateral U.S.-Japan command post exercise focused on crisis response and high-end conflict operations. The exercise, held from January 20 to February 5, tested the capabilities of U.S. and Japanese forces to deter aggression and defend strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific region. KEEN EDGE 26 brought together personnel from the U.S. Navy, Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Japan Self-Defense Forces, and the Pacific Fleet Health Services Office, making it a truly joint and bilateral effort. see less | View Image Page

HONOLULU, Hawaii – Lt. Cmdr. Eric Gonzales, MSC USN, from Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command (NMRLC), Williamsburg, VA, recently played a key role in supporting Exercise KEEN EDGE 26, a bilateral U.S.-Japan command post exercise focused on crisis response and high-end conflict operations. The exercise, held from January 20 to February 5, tested the capabilities of U.S. and Japanese forces to deter aggression and defend strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific region.



KEEN EDGE 26 brought together personnel from the U.S. Navy, Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Japan Self-Defense Forces, making it a truly joint and bilateral effort. Participants included members of the Pacific Fleet Health Services Office, who were drawn from duty locations across CONUS, Hawaii, and overseas assignments. The exercise emphasized collaboration and interoperability, strengthening partnerships and readiness in a dynamic operational environment.



"Some of the key accomplishments included maintaining a continuous night shift medical logistics operations supporting theater-wide Class VIII distribution across 22 time zones, coordinating 47 transportation movement requests through Joint Movement Board, achieving a 89 percent on-time delivery rate, and identifying and resolving 23 medical supply shortfalls before impacting operational readiness," Gonzales said. "In addition, we developed planning products, enabling day shift execution of complex medical logistics operations during Phase 3-4 sustained combat operations. We also established improved coordination processes between medical logistics and theater distribution networks."



Gonzales served as Deputy Medical Logistics Chief during the exercise, contributing to the planning and coordination of medical logistics operations across the theater. His efforts supported the seamless distribution of medical supplies and equipment, ensuring operational readiness in a high-tempo environment.



His contributions align with the NMRLC’s mission to develop, acquire, produce, field, sustain, and provide enduring lifecycle support of medical materiel solutions to the Fleet, Fleet Marine Force, and Joint Forces. As Navy Medicine’s premier integrated medical logistics support activity, NMRLC continues to play a pivotal role in enabling mission success during competition, crisis, and combat.



This year marks the Navy’s 250th anniversary, a milestone that highlights the service’s enduring commitment to global security and innovation. Exercises like KEEN EDGE 26 demonstrate the Navy’s ability to adapt and excel in complex operational scenarios, ensuring the health and readiness of Sailors and Marines.



Through their dedication and expertise, NMRLC Sailors exemplify the Navy’s core values of honor, courage, and commitment, contributing to the success of joint and allied operations in the Indo-Pacific region. By supporting KEEN EDGE 26, NMRLC continues to demonstrate its critical role in advancing Navy Medicine’s strategic evolution and ensuring the readiness of U.S. forces in the face of emerging challenges.