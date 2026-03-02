Joint Region Marianas Releases Quarterly Military Drinking Water Test Results

Your browser does not support the audio element.

ASAN, Guam – The following is released by Commander, Joint Region Marianas Rear Adm. Brett Mietus:

Maintaining the safety of our Guam community, both civilian and military, remains our top priority. The most recent quarterly laboratory results for all active military drinking water entry points to the distribution system (ETPDS) on Guam military installations were below Guam EPA’s Interim Action Level for dieldrin of 0.2 µg/L (parts per billion/ppb). For this reason, all water produced on JRM installations is safe to drink.

For information from Guam EPA about this IAL, visit: https://epa.guam.gov/risk-assessment-document-interim-action-level-for-dieldrin

For this round of testing, 14 wells and three surface water sources are active. Based on the existing system architecture, some ETPDS locations are fed by more than one well.

Two tests returned with detectable levels of dieldrin that are 15 times below the Guam EPA IAL (0.2 µg/L). These tests corresponded to one well located at the Skaggs Urban Training Complex and one combined EPTDS by Building 1350 on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz.

The water from these wells is safe to drink (Marbo Well 1: 0.011 µg/L; Combined EPTDS: 0.012 µg/L). All other tests resulted in a “non-detect,” indicating no dieldrin was detected.

Per standard procedure, quarterly sample results are provided to Guam EPA. In the future, JRM will only notify the public if quarterly sample levels rise above the IAL.

In addition, complete water quality data for 2025 will be included in the annual Water System Water Quality Report, which will be published in July 2026.

Information about our water safety program, and copies of previous reports are located at: https://jrm.cnic.navy.mil/Operations-and-Management/Water-Quality-Information/