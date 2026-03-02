Public Affairs Teams share the story of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Nicolas A. Cloward | U.S Army National Guard Lt. Col. Joseph Siemandel, 122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element, and U.S. Army Capt. Rich Parlato, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, discuss Combined Joint Information Bureau (CIJB) operations with multinational public affairs partners during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Camp Red Horse, Rayong, Thailand, Feb. 23, 2026. The U.S. and Thailand hosts the 45th annual Cobra Gold from Feb. 24 to Mar. 6, with approximately 8,000 participants from 30 nations to engage in military training and humanitarian projects. The exercise strengthens regional partnerships and demonstrates U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicolas A. Cloward) see less | View Image Page

While forces train together on the ground, in the air, and at sea, a different kind of team works behind the scenes, telling the story of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026, the Combined Joint Information Bureau (CJIB).

The CJIB, a media hub set up to support an operation or exercise staffed by Public Affairs Office (PAO) teams from multiple nations and services, plays a vital role in supporting the success of Cobra Gold, one of the largest and longest running multinational military exercises hosted annually by the Royal Thai Armed Forces and the United States Indo-Pacific Command.

“Working alongside other PAO teams enhances our information sharing and strengthens our partnerships with other countries.” said Maj. Sarah Taylor, deputy director of the CJIB and executive officer of the 122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element, 56th Theater Information Operations Group.

In the first five days, the CJIB cleared an estimated 500 pieces of product, and escorted 70 members of the media on four different missions to support the transparent information dissemination of the exercise.

A knowledgeable well-integrated CJIB brings together diverse expertise, shared experience, and established professional relationships that streamline planning, information sharing, and decision-making processes.

“It’s helpful to work with more countries, I learn a lot,” said Lt. JG Napassakorn Tipso, assistant spokesperson for the Royal Thai Navy and CJIB member. “We are a small team, you’re a bigger one, so working together lets us share our experience, create videos together as a team and make great memories.”

By collaborating closely with military and civilian representatives from multiple partner nations, PAO personnel gain a deeper understanding of the exercise’s objectives, cultural considerations, and strategic communication priorities.

“We have public affairs and combat camera professionals from all branches of services and our partners, telling the story of Cobra Gold,” said Lt. Col. Joseph Siemandel, CJIB director and commander of the 122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element, 56th Theater Information Operations Group. “This is such a great environment to learn new skills, develop relationships and come together to improve our career field.”

Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 features the largest and most diverse CJIB team in recent years, with military and civilian representatives from the United States, Thailand, Japan, Australia, and Singapore. This multinational environment fosters collaboration, mutual learning, and a unified approach to strategic messaging.

Through this collaborative framework, PAO teams refine their skills in delivering clear, coordinated, and transparent communication. The CJIB’s strengthened structure ensures that every message reflects the shared goals of the participating nations by capturing the training, teamwork, and commitment of each nation involved in the exercise.

“Having this collaborative environment with other nations builds our relationships, hones our skills, and betters the future of Cobra Gold,” said Taylor, who is supporting her third Cobra Gold.

The story of Cobra Gold is shared with accuracy and purpose by the CJIB. Their work highlights more than military capability; it reflects trust, partnership, and a unified commitment to regional security, leaving a legacy that endures long after the exercise concludes.