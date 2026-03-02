Ship Support Unit Japan Changes Leadership

Photo By Grady Fontana | Left to right, Lt. Cmdr. Conor L. McNamara, incoming officer in charge (OIC), Military Sealift Command (MSC) Ship Support Unit (SSU) Japan; Capt. David L. Reyes, commodore, MSC Far East; and Lt. Cmdr. Shawn T. Tagan, outgoing OIC, MSC SSU Japan; stand at attention during a Change-of-Charge ceremony at Yokohama North Dock, Japan, March 2, 2026. MSC SSU Japan is part of MSC Far East and is the forward deployed command directly supporting all MSC operations within the mainland of Japan and facilitating logistics and operational requirements for U.S. 7th Fleet. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Military Sealift Command's (MSC) operations hub in Yokohama, Japan, changed Officers-in-Charge (OIC) during a Change-of-Charge ceremony at Yokohama North Dock, Japan, March 2, 2026.

In the ceremony, Lt. Cmdr. Conor L. McNamara assumed the authority of Command OIC from Lt. Cmdr. Shawn T. Tagan for MSC Ship Support Unit (SSU) Japan.

Officer-in-Charge of MSC SSU Japan is the commanding naval officer responsible for leading and directing U.S. and Japanese forces or representatives tasked with execution of MSC shipboard operations, supply, maintenance, repair functions and overall mission accomplishment in the Japan area of responsibility (AOR).

"I’m deeply honored to continue the distinguished legacy of Ship Support Unit Japan while supporting MSC mariners throughout the great nation of Japan," said McNamara. “Our team is incredible and is able to accomplish all tasked missions, no matter the difficulty.”

Before assuming responsibilities of the OIC, McNamara served as the Combat Logistics Action Officer at MSC Far East in Singapore.

McNamara’s assignments include tours aboard USS McFaul (DDG 74) where he served as Main Propulsion Officer; Damage Control Assistant to USS Chief (MCM 14), which was homeported in Sasebo, Japan; and he was stationed in Mayport, Fla. at Commander Destroyer Squadron 40.

MSC SSU Japan is part of MSC Far East and is the forward deployed command directly supporting all MSC operations within the mainland of Japan and facilitating logistics and operational requirements for U.S. 7th Fleet. MSC Far East supports the U.S. 7th Fleet and ensures approximately 50 ships in the Indo-Pacific Region are manned, trained, and equipped to deliver essential supplies, fuel, cargo, and equipment to warfighters, both at sea and on shore. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.