Virtual sick call appointments expand access and convenience for service members

Active-duty service members across the Defense Health Network Indo‑Pacific (DHN‑IP) now have expanded access to virtual sick call appointments beyond regular sick call hours, offering a faster and more convenient way to receive care while reducing the spread of infectious illnesses. The growing use of virtual care reflects the Military Health System’s commitment to improving access, readiness, and patient experience.

A more efficient way to receive care

Virtual appointments allow service members to connect with their medical team from a safe, private, and convenient location using a smartphone, tablet, or computer. The platform is secure, easy to use, and fully integrated with MHS GENESIS, enabling care teams to review charts, provide referrals, enroll patients in programs, and schedule follow-up appointments without requiring an in‑person visit.

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, director of DHNIP‑IP, emphasized the value of virtual care for routine medical concerns. Reflecting on her own experience, she asked, “Why waste time driving to and from an appointment, finding parking, and waiting to be seen? I wish I had that time back.”

Virtual sick call appointments help service members:

Reduce time away from duty

Limit exposure to contagious illnesses

Receive timely evaluation for common medical issues

Avoid unnecessary trips to emergency or acute care clinics

Documentation and readiness support

Service members who conduct sick call virtually can still receive a DD Form 689 sick slip. The form is delivered directly to their MHS GENESIS Patient Portal, and unit leaders may confirm the sick call status with the care team when needed.

Some limitations apply, particularly for overseas locations and training environments. Service members should always follow their command’s sick call policy to ensure proper procedures.

Health care on your terms

Joining a virtual video appointment is straightforward. Patients receive reminder emails and text messages before their scheduled visit and can also join directly through the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal up to 15 minutes before the appointment. A stable internet connection, camera, and microphone are all that’s required.

Scheduled virtual visits are fully integrated with MHS GENESIS, allowing care teams to seamlessly access patient records, coordinate care, and manage follow-up needs.

The next evolution of military health care

My Military Health Scheduled Virtual Visits represent the next phase in modernizing access to care across the Military Health System. In addition to sick call, patients can schedule primary and specialty care virtual appointments with their providers.

“Our patients want choices in how they receive their health care,” said Teyhen. “When patients have options, they’re more likely to seek care and stick with a treatment plan, which leads to better outcomes.” For more information, visit http://www.tricare.mil/MyMilitaryHealth.

DHN‑IP Military Treatment Facilities

Continental U.S. / Hawaii

California Medical Detachment – Presidio of Monterey, California

Madigan Army Medical Center – Joint Base Lewis‑McChord, Washington

McChord Clinic (62nd Medical Squadron) – JBLM, Washington

Desmond Doss Health Clinic- Fort Shafter, Hawaii

Hickam Clinic (15th Medical Group) – Joint Base Pear Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii

Naval Health Clinic Hawaii- Honolulu, Hawaii

Tripler Army Medical Center – Honolulu, Hawaii

Overseas