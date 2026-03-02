Virginia Air National Guard Airman commissions following direct appointment

Photo By Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexandria Thompson, right, 192nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, recites the oath of office administered by retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. James Anthony Sweeney during a commissioning ceremony at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia, Feb. 21, 2026. Thompson previously completed the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps program and was selected for commissioning but was unable to commission due to the COVID vaccine requirement in place at the time. She later enlisted in the Virginia Air National Guard and was approved for a direct appointment, a rare occurrence within the VaANG in recent years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle Lofton) see less | View Image Page

After years of pursuing her commission through changing policy and continued enlisted service, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexandria Thompson, 192nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, was commissioned as a second lieutenant during a commissioning ceremony Feb. 21, 2026, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia.

Thompson completed the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps program at the University of Florida and was selected for commissioning. However, due to the COVID vaccine requirement in place at the time, Thompson was unable to commission.

The vaccination mandate was rescinded in January 2023. Following the policy change, Thompson chose to continue her pursuit of service by enlisting in the 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard, as an avionics technician with the 192nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. She completed basic military training and technical school before returning to Langley, where she served as an airman first class.

While assigned to the squadron, Thompson sought another path to earn her commission. With the support of her supervisors and wing leadership, she pursued commissioning through official accession channels and was set to attend the U.S. Air Force Officer Training School. However, on the Friday before she was to depart, she received a call from the USAF head of officer accessions, informing her that she was approved for a direct commission.

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Andrew C. Gibler, 192nd AMXS commander, said he could not recall the last time a direct commission had occurred within the VaANG and that the rarity of the appointment spoke to Thompson’s accomplishments and reputation.

Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. James Anthony Sweeney, a former F-15 pilot who administered the oath of office, said Thompson’s decision to remain committed to service defined her journey.

“She chose service over pride,” Sweeney said. “She didn’t complain about it. She just charged forward and made it happen.”

During the ceremony, Thompson’s mother pinned on her second lieutenant rank, and her husband rendered her first salute.

Thompson will enter the active duty Air Force as a Remotely Piloted Aircraft operator and intends to become an 11UX, the Air Force specialty code for an RPA pilot

Reflecting on her journey, Thompson encouraged others facing uncertainty.

“Doing the right thing is always worth it, so don’t give up, no matter what the world says,” she said.