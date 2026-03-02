Forging Joint Force Leaders to Win: Air Force Global College Connects 1972 Airpower to Today’s Fight

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. — In the spring of 1972, armored columns pushed south as artillery thundered across Vietnam. Within days, U.S. airpower surged across the globe — bombers, fighters, tankers and carrier air wings moving into position to blunt a conventional invasion. What followed would become one of the most consequential demonstrations of integrated airpower in modern history.



Across Air University’s global campus — where resident programs and distance learning connect Airmen around the world — that campaign is more than a historical case study. It remains a practical lesson in how the Joint Force thinks, integrates and fights.



In a recent Air Force Global College distance learning seminar, Matthew Brand, an assistant professor, described the campaign as “the greatest airpower story never told,” challenging students to reconsider how airpower shaped the outcome of a large-scale conventional fight.



“This was just a flat out conventional massive fight between these two opposing forces,” Brand said.



By 1972, U.S. ground forces were drawing down. South Vietnamese units carried the fight on the ground while American advisors and joint airpower provided critical support. When the North Vietnamese Easter Offensive unfolded across multiple axes, backed by armor and artillery, the response required speed, coordination and sustained combat power.



“We’re really the only nation on Earth now and back then that could deploy this size of a force this rapidly on the other side of the world,” Brand said.



Additional strike aircraft flowed into theater. Long-range bombers repositioned. Airlift and tanker crews sustained operations over vast distances. Naval aviation complemented land-based airpower. Under a joint force commander, those capabilities converged.



Students studying the campaign examined how airpower operated at the tactical, operational and strategic levels at the same time. Forward air controllers synchronized strikes in contested airspace. Close air support blunted armored thrusts and relieved besieged cities. Broader strike campaigns disrupted supply lines and key targets deeper in the battlespace.



“We had Linebacker going on striking operational and even strategic targets … at the same time providing devastating tactical attacks in the form of close air support,” Brand said. “All three levels simultaneously.”



The lesson reinforces principles that remain central to joint warfighting: unity of command, clearly defined objectives and disciplined initiative within commander’s intent. Mission command — centralized guidance with decentralized execution — allowed commanders to adapt as the fight evolved.



Central to the campaign was the use of long-range bombers.



“They were, at the end of the day, the decisive factor, in my opinion, in the defeat of North Vietnam and the conventional forces,” Brand said.



He also pointed to force capacity.



“As Stalin famously was said to have said, sometimes quantity has a quality all its own,” he said.



During the seminar, officers debated whether mass or integration proved more decisive — a conversation that echoes today’s discussions about force structure and readiness. Brand cautioned against allowing modernization to overshadow tactical excellence, noting that airborne forward air control during the campaign represented what he described as “the heyday” of synchronizing aircraft, intelligence and maneuver in dense battlespace.



“When we were fighting, we were dominant,” Brand said. “There’s tremendous lessons learned.”



Under the leadership of Lt. Gen. Daniel H. Tulley, commander and president, Air University continues to emphasize that preparing leaders for contested, multi-domain operations is its core mission. Lessons drawn from 1972 reinforce that priority, grounding education in operational reality rather than theory.



As competitors expand capabilities in space, cyberspace and long-range strike, the need for leaders who understand how to integrate combat power has not diminished. The discussions happening across Air University’s classrooms — both in person and online — are part of that preparation.



Intellectual preparation is not separate from warfighting. It is part of it. The leaders shaped here will carry those lessons forward, ensuring the Joint Force remains ready when called.

