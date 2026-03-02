Pa. Guard trains future combat medics

Photo By Sgt. Kayden Bedwell | U.S. Soldiers participate in a culminating event exercise as a part of the 68W Healthcare Specialist Military Occupational Specialty Transition course at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, March 1, 2026. The course is conducted by the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute's Medical Battalion Training Site and prepares Soldiers to be combat medics. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kayden Bedwell) see less | View Image Page

The latest class of future combat medics is nearing completion of the 68W Healthcare Specialist Military Occupational Specialty Transition course at the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute here.

The 68W MOS-T course is a 59-day course conducted by the 166th RTI’s Medical Battalion Training Site that prepares Soldiers transitioning from other MOSs to become a combat medic.

The course takes students through three phases, with a culminating event on the last day of training. During the culminating event, the students are put into simulated combat scenarios, including a mass-casualty event.

“In the culminating event we put them in as high of a fidelity simulation as we can and have them actually practice these skills that they’ve been training to do.” Said Staff Sgt. Caden Schultheis, a 68W course instructor with the 4th Battalion, 166th RTI.

During phase 1, students go through the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians course, where they become nationally registered as an EMT.

During phase 2, students transition into the 68W MOS-T course where they are introduced to a "sick call" and limited primary care setting.

They are then transitioned into phase 3 where they are trained on field medicine, and practice on-the-line care.

“Learning everything that it takes to be a certified national EMT in three weeks, that was the most challenging part of it,” said Staff Sgt. Robert Hodson of the 728th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion. “Once we got past phase one, we actually started getting more hands on.”

Hodson explained his admiration for the course and the knowledge it has given him, even stating that throughout his 18 years in the Army this course was the most challenging for him yet.

“I can't say anything but great things about my experience in the course,” said Hodson. “It was challenging, and completely applicable.”

"We [combat medics] prepare you in ways that others don’t,” said Schultheis. “We're learning all sorts of different stuff when we get to our duty station, in addition to all the medical knowledge that will accrue. So, I would say it's the best I've ever been in the Army, and it's really worth the effort.”